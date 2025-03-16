A toddler was once seen challenging her mother who wanted to flog her, questioning her right to do that.

“Are you a teacher, do you have a big-big cane?” she asked, justifying reasons why she should not be flogged.

Children fear canes, especially when it comes from a teacher; however, studies have shown that some teachers also abuse the use of canes on children.

On religious grounds, both the Holy Bible and the Koran endorse the use of cane to discipline a child without abuse.

Jim Rohn, an author, once emphasised the importance of discipline and otherwise, thus; “We must all suffer one of two things: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret and disappointment.”

The Lagos State government reaffirms that it does not tolerate corporal punishment in public schools and upholds counselling as an effective correctional measure, which has left stakeholders with much to ponder.

Jamiu Alli-Balogun, Lagos State commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education reaffirmed that flogging students for indiscipline and other forms of misbehaviour remained prohibited.

“There is a policy here in Lagos and other parts of the country prohibiting teachers from giving corporal punishment to students/pupils. Against flogging of students, we have adopted counselling as a measure of correction,” he said.

The commissioner emphasised that minor punishments such as kneeling, picking up dirt, and cutting grass within the school premises could also be applied.

Gloria Akinsola, a teacher, said corporal punishment has been found to have a way of bringing sanity into the school environment.

“This is not just for that child or the teacher but for other children who imitate negatively. When children learn negative behaviours and nothing is done to correct such, they tend to believe they can always get away with it,” she said.

Gift Oshikoya, a parent, expressed worries that the ban could make some children test boundaries.

“Some children might test boundaries if they perceive a lack of consequences. Some children may engage in bullying behaviour as a way to exert control or gain attention,” she noted.

Bunmi Iruafemi, an early childhood teacher said that banning flogging in schools could encourage laziness in both studies and extra-curricular activities as students fear corporal punishment rather than mere scolding.

However, some experts believe that while flogging is intended to be a quick and effective disciplinary measure, it also has long-term harm to students’ physical and mental well-being.

Positive effects on schools

Some analysts argue that banning corporal punishment aligns schools with international standards for child protection and education. This demonstrates a commitment to creating a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.

However, some believe that the success of the ban depends on adequate training and resources for teachers.

“If schools fail to provide sufficient support, teachers may feel overwhelmed and ill-equipped to handle challenging situations,” experts say.

Read also: Education minister warns against proliferation of universities

Effect on teachers and learning outcomes

Amina Babatunde, a teacher sharing her experience, said; “From a personal experience, this will negatively affect the dignity of teachers. My student once removed my wig because I scolded him, knowing that I was not allowed to use a cane on students, and I resolved never to pay any attention to his learning outcomes.”

Oshikoya said without the fear of physical punishment, students may feel more comfortable approaching teachers, leading to stronger, more positive relationships built on trust and respect.

This, she said, can foster a more supportive and collaborative learning environment.

“The ban encourages teachers to explore and implement positive reinforcement techniques, such as praise, rewards, and recognition for good behaviour. This can create a more encouraging and motivating classroom atmosphere,” she said.

Roles of stakeholders

Schools may experience an increase in behavioural issues as students adjust to the new disciplinary approaches, hence, schools must be prepared with effective strategies and support systems to address the challenges.

Oshikoya reiterated that effective implementation requires significant effort and resources. Schools, she said, need to invest in teacher training, develop clear policies and procedures, and ensure consistent application of alternative disciplinary methods.

Akinsola in the same vein said stakeholders should be constructively involved in the growth and development of the students.

“Agents of socialisation such as schools, the family, the social media, and the religious bodies, among others need to play their parts in raising this generation well.

“Teachers are calling on the religious groups as an agent of socialisation to counsel, pray and do the needful as well as involve the parents to take up their responsibilities in training their children in the right path,” she said.

Balancing the system

To balance the system, Isaiah Ogundele, a teacher, said since the government publicly announced the policy, there is a need for it to come out with a contract agreement plan for various parties to sign.

“Let there be a handbook for the students that would contain rules and regulations about the school, and there must be a part to be signed by both the students and their parents.

“Breaking of any of the rules may attract canning either in the public, assembly and/or classroom or private in the principal’s office,” he said.

Ogundele emphasised that proper use of a cane cannot kill a child because, as Africans, the culture does not go against canning a child, provided he/she is not injured.

“Now students are aware the government doesn’t want corporal punishment in schools and they sometimes go out of their way to provoke teachers by not attempting their assignments, being rude, and disobedient,” he said.

Globally, not less than 60 countries, such as Canada, Kenya, South Africa, New Zealand, and Germany, among others have banned the use of physical punishment.

Charles Ogwo Charles Ogwo, Head, Education Desk at BusinessDay Media is a seasoned proactive journalist with over a decade of reportage experience.

Share