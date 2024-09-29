‘B.A. Adesina: Gracious Living and Service’

The biography, authored by Olufemi Omotayo, was presented to the public in Lagos, recently under the chairmanship of Musa Danjuma, former executive chairman, Comet Group.

Roderick Roy Nazzari, Group managing director, Comet Group, was the chief launcher.

Among other important personalities who graced the book launch are Pastor Philip Oluwi, chairman/managing partner (rtd), BBC Professionals; Olukayode Sunday Oyediran, a professor of Construction Economics, Department of Quantity Surveying, University of Lagos; Emeka Izeze, former managing director, The Guardian Newspapers, and wife.

The book chronicles the extraordinary life of Dr. Bashiru Alani Olalekan encapsulating his journey from humble beginnings to becoming a revered figure known for his unwavering commitment to service and exemplary character. Through fourteen chapters, readers are invited to explore the various facets of his life, each revealing profound lessons and insights from his experiences.

From his formative years in the village to his relocation to the bustling city of Abeokuta with Aunt Florence, Bashiru Adesina’s story is marked by resilience, familial bonds, and the transformative power of education. As he navigates the challenges of balancing work and learning, embraces new opportunities in Lagos, and finds solace in his faith, readers witness the evolution of a man driven by a deep sense of purpose and compassion.

Throughout the book, Adesina’s commitment to family, community, and professional excellence shines through, serving as a guiding tight for readers seeking inspiration and guidance in their own lives. From his profound impact on the lives of his siblings to his compassionate leadership within the workplace and church community, Bashiru’s legacy is one of generosity, inter, and unwavering faith.

This is more than just a biography, it is a timeless testament to the enduring power of kindness, resilience, and the pursuit of excellence. Through Bashiru Adesina’s story, readers are not only offered a glimpse into the life of a remarkable individual but are also encouraged to reflect on their own values, aspirations, and contributions to those around them.

Selected quotes from the book

“Coming from a modest background, Adesina understood the importance of taking calculated steps in shaping his career path. From the moment he completed secondary school, he knew he had to fend for himself.”

“Building strong relationships is a key aspect that Adesina advises young professionals to prioritise. He encouraged them to cultivate relationships with colleagues, clients, mentors and industry peers.”

“In times of overwhelming challenges, God has been my deliverer, He broke the chains of bondage and set me free to live a life of purpose and freedom.”

“The decision to pursue the professional route and the subsequent achievement of becoming a Chartered Accountant marked a significant turning point in Adesina’s career.”

“After attending a Sunday Service in which Pastor Kumuyi preached from 2 Kings, chapter 18, Adesina was deeply impacted. It was during this sermon that he decided to give his life to Christ.”

“Adesina’s illustrious accounting career is not only marked by his professional achievements but also by the numerous honorary awards and qualifications he has earn throughout his journey.”

“I have made countless mistakes and fallen short, but His grace and forgiveness have washed away my sins.”

“Based on her own experiences, Mrs. Adesina advises young couples or those intending to get married to strive for a deep understanding of each other. This level of understanding has been instrumental in maintaining harmony in her own marriage.”