Assetium Capital unveils exclusive commodity portfolio for future young investors

Assetium Capital Management Limited (ACML), a leading licensed commodities broker-dealer, has introduced the Assetium Kiddies Commodity Portfolio, an innovative investment product designed to empower and educate young investors.

Speaking at the launch, Kunle Awoluyi, managing director of the company highlighted the portfolio’s emphasis on fostering financial literacy from an early age.

He described it as a long-term, low-risk investment solution enabling parents and guardians to build wealth for their children while teaching foundational financial skills.

He said, “This product aligns with diverse financial goals and ethical standards, making it perfect for parents who want to instil saving and investing habits in their children. The Kiddies Portfolio offers manageable contributions over time, helping secure a solid financial future for education, a home, or other long-term aspirations.

“The Assetium Kiddies Commodity Portfolio stands out by combining simplicity, accessibility, and sustainability. Parents can start investing with minimal contributions, making it easier for families from diverse financial backgrounds to participate”.

Awoluyi stressed that by emphasizing growth-oriented and low-risk investments; the portfolio provides young investors with a solid foundation to build future financial independence,”

Ayoola Gbadegesin, chief operating officer emphasized Assetium’s commitment to redefining investments through tailored solutions and innovative strategies.

He stressed the importance of alternative investments in creating diversified portfolios that protects against inflation and maximize returns.

“At Assetium, we simplify financial complexities, enabling individuals and businesses to seize opportunities for meaningful, lasting growth. With expertise in asset management, and commodities trading, we deliver balanced portfolios that meet unique financial goals. The features of the portfolio include a diversified portfolio in Commodity Backed Assets, Capital Preservation, among others.

“The benefits as well include Access to ACML Kids membership Club which consists of training, arcades, fun times, coaching and so much more. Other benefits, Competitive Returns on investment, Inflation Protection, among others.

“Assetium’s approach to investment is enhanced by its use of advanced technologies, ensuring seamless transactions, real-time portfolio management, and unparalleled customer support. This technology-driven edge enables the firm to cater for the unique needs of every client, from individuals to large-scale enterprises.

”Parents and guardians who choose the Kiddies Commodity Portfolio are not just investing money; they are investing in their children’s financial literacy and future security. With this product, Assetium reinforces its mission to empower clients with innovative solutions that lead to wealth creation and financial independence,” Gbadegesin added.

Assetium Capital Management Limited, licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Nigeria (SEC), is a subsidiary of The Assetium Group. The firm provides a wide range of alternative investment solutions, including commodities trading, advisory services, and real estate investments.

