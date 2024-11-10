Assembly confers awards on distinguished leaders in Ìṣẹ̀ṣe community

Ìṣẹ̀ṣe Welfare Assembly (IWA), a renowned Yoruba religious organisation, has announced the nomination of Ifasayo Ifadamitan Ifarowaye Alabi and Adedoyin Talabi Olosun Faniyi as the ‘2024 Isese Man and Isese Woman of the year respectively.

The announcement is contained in a press release signed and made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday by Ifaolepin Aderemi, national coordinator of the assembly.

Aderemi said that Ifasayo Ifadamitan, a high chief and Adedoyin Faniyi have distinguished themselves among other notable Ìṣẹ̀ṣe leaders with their enviable integrity and personal achievements for the promotion of a flourishing Isese community.

The coordinator added that the Isese Man and Woman of The Year awards were conceptualized and designed as a credible platform to honour leaders, whose roles have provided the much needed directions and stability in Ìsẹ̀ṣè Community.

“We have the pleasure of specially nominating Ifasayo Ifadamitan Ifarowaye Alabi and Adedoyin Talabi Olosun Faniyi as the Year 2024 Isese Man and Woman of the Year because of their leadership qualities, proven integrity and enviable personal achievements towards the promotion of a just society and a flourishing Isese community.

“The Isese Man and Woman of The Year Awards was conceptualized and objectively designed as a credible platform to honour leaders whose roles have provided the much-needed direction and stability in Isese Community,” he explained.

The event, according to Aderemi, will hold on December15, 2024 at the Ose Meji Temple, Ojaaba, Ibadan, Oyo State.

