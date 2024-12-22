APWB speaks on harsh business climate in Nigeria

… lauds members’ resilience, innovation

The Association of Professional Women Bankers (APWB) has commended its members professionalism and resilience in 2024, despite the increasing tough business climate in Nigeria.

Funke Feyisetan Ladimeji, APWB Chairperson, stated this when the body hosted a grand reception in Lagos, to honor the remarkable achievements of its members in 2024.

Ladimeji emphasized the critical roles played by female Managing Directors in shaping the industry and creating a legacy, noting that it was worth celebrating.

“Despite the challenges of the year, this is a time for us to connect and reflect on our shared journey,” she noted.

The event, themed “Positioning for Economic Shifts and Global Trends: 2025 and Beyond”, brought together some of the most iconic women in Nigeria’s banking sector.

The evening, seamlessly compered by Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani, commenced with the national anthem of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), setting a formal and reflective tone.

Dignitaries from the APWB and CIBN graced the event, which marked 43 years of the APWB’s impactful contributions to the banking industry.

It was highlighted that the association has consistently empowered women to rise above traditional glass ceilings, producing trailblazers who have become “Amazons” in the sector.

The keynote address was delivered by Oluseyi Olufeso, Executive Director of First Bank, on behalf of the bank’s Managing Director, Segun Alebiosu. He commended the women for turning the Nigerian banking industry into a global model.

Olufeso acknowledged the hurdles they have faced, including brain drain, platform instability, operational glitches, and customer service challenges.

He urged the women to remain resilient and to focus on mentoring the next generation of bankers to sustain the sector’s growth.

A highlight of the evening was a thought-provoking panel discussion titled “The Nigerian Economy in a Global Perspective: Navigating from Policy Recommendation to Concrete Execution.”

Panelists reflected on the macroeconomic landscape of 2024 and offered insights on actionable strategies to strengthen Nigeria’s economy in the years ahead.

The event exuded elegance, with sumptuous meals and captivating performances by traditional dance troupes adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

The high point of the evening was the recognition of 11 outstanding female bankers who were feted with awards for their exemplary contributions to the industry.

The APWB’s 2024 Soiree not only celebrated achievements but also inspired a renewed commitment to excellence and leadership in banking, positioning women as key players in navigating future economic shifts.

