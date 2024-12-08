APC national youth leader honoured with leadership award

Dayo Israel, the national youth leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was recognised for his exemplary leadership and contributions to youth empowerment at the 7th annual conference of the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria over the weekend.

The event, held on December 6, 2024, in Abuja.

The APC youth leader received the leadership award in acknowledgement of his unwavering commitment to grassroots mobilization, fostering youth participation in governance, and advancing the APC’s vision for national development.

Read also: APC youth wing to empower 5000 with employability skills in Abuja

Isreal was accompanied by Faisal Lawal Special Adviser to APC National Chairman on Revenue Generation, who is also a BOT member of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, Israel expressed gratitude to the association for the honour and emphasised the importance of collaboration between his office and councils across the country , for effective mobilisation and selling of the party’s programmes to the grassroots.

