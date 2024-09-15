Anglican primate reconstitutes boards of two colleges of theology

Henry Ndukuba, the Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has reconstituted the boards of the Bishop Crowther College of Theology Okene and St Francis of Assisi College of Theology and Education, Wusasa, Zaria, as part of measures taken to strengthen academic excellence in both institutions.

Korede Akintunde, the Church’s communication officer, in a press statement disclosed that the action is part of the ongoing commitment to strengthen the leadership and academic excellence of the institution.

“The Primate trusts that they will bring their wealth of experience, spiritual wisdom, and commitment to excellence to this important role as he expressed immense confidence in the team to guide the College toward achieving its mission of providing sound theological education.”

According to the statement, the board is responsible for providing strategic leadership and direction, ensuring that the Colleges remain true to its founding principles and continues to produce graduates who are well-equipped for ministry and service in the Church and society.

Daniel Yisa, Archbishop of Lokoja Province and Bishop of Minna Diocese was appointed as the chairman of the reconstituted board of Bishop Crowther College of Theology Okene, while Timothy Yahaya, Archbishop of Kaduna Province and Bishop of Kaduna Diocese, was appointed as the chairman of the reconstituted board of St Francis of Assisi College of Theology and Education, Wusasa, Zaria.

The reconstituted board members for Bishop Crowther College of Theology Okene are as follows: Daniel Yisa, chairman; Marcus Ibrahim, vice chairman; G. A. Robinson, member; Festus 0 . Davies, member; Ephraim Akanya, member; Bitrus Habila, member; lyabode Agboore, member; Samuel Akoji, member; Ephraim Amurawaiye, member, and John Yanda Jonah as secretary.

While the reconstituted board members for St Francis of Assisi College of Theology and Education is as follows: Timothy Yahaya, chairman; Emmanuel Egbunu, vice chairman; Yusuf Janfalan, member; Marcus Dogo, member; Olumuyiwa Ajayi, member; Titus Alkali, member; Gershinen Paul Dajur, member; Syrenius Okoriko, member, Isuwa Saidu, member; Reuben Ibekwute, member; Yunusa Samaila, member; Istifanus Bossan, member; Jane Anyiam, member; Jerry Buhari, member, and Timothy Bako, as secretary.