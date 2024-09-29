Anglican Church to raise N5bn endowment fund for youth development

The Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, has disclosed plans to raise a N5 billion endowment fund towards its youth development initiatives through the Joshua Generation International Youth Conference (JGIYC).

Henry C. Ndukuba, Primate, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, made this known during its recently concluded standing committee meeting held at St. Andrew’s Basilica Trans Ekulu, Enugu State.

According to him, the fund will be invested and managed by fund managers to help develop young people across the Church spiritually, create career opportunities, ICT and infrastructures and skill development among others.

According to the statement signed by Korede Akintunde, communications officer, CoN, Ndukuba noted that the Church cannot afford not to invest in the young people who are the future of the Church and the country at large.

The Primate stated further that while building big churches and cathedrals are good, the church must also focus on building the occupants who are the young people. “Most of us here will no more be here in the next 10 to 20 years, and we must deliberately invest in those who will continue from where we stopped.”

According to the statement, the anchor bishop, Aloysius Agbo while presenting the proposal to the meeting noted that the JGIYC has taken a great step forward with organising various youth-oriented trainings which includes various ICT training, movie and film production, CoNAC football club, music academy among others.

“The standing committee meeting by approving this initiative has mandated the anchor bishop of the Joshua Generation International Youth Conference (JGIYC), The Rt. Rev’d Aloysius Agbo to work out the modalities of raising this fund and setting up the board of trustee who will manage the fund properly under the Youth Mission Investment Fund which will be chaired by Chief Toyin Okeowo, the CEO of Metropolitan Motors, Lagos.”

He added that the next conference will be having more representatives of Youth organisations from other African and Gafcon countries in attendance while in 2026, the Gafcon will be mobilising youth across the world to Nigeria to attend the conference.

He noted that awareness to various selected dioceses, groups and individuals will be done starting from next month. “The fund raising plans commenced immediately and he urged all visionary members of the church and the public to key into this.”