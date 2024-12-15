Anambra State’s cultural troupe emerges most creative cultural troupe in Nigeria

Anambra State’s cultural troupe has attained recognition as the most creative at the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) held in Abuja, from November 22 to 30, 2024.

The cultural festival organised by NAFEST had the various troupes in the country in participation, with the team from Anambra, in an amazing performance and cultural skills, emerging the most creative.

This comes on the heels of the innovation and creative revolution sweeping across the Anambra state, with the just concluded Innovation Week. The event which saw the display of talents and innovations from secondary school students to tertiary institutions, were rewarded with various prizes by the government.

To further enhance digital transformation in the state, Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s government recently partnered with Meta, a technology company that builds digital connectivity with people and businesses, to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. With this, Anambra State aims to leverage Meta’s cutting-edge technology and expertise to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the overall quality of life for its citizens.

In a statement by Soludo’s Chief Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, the governor is committed to investing in digital initiatives, including the Code Anambra programme, LevelUp Anambra, and the SID Teens Digital Bootcamp which has positively impacted over 80,000 young minds.

In the area of education, Soludo affirmed “the state will continue to provide qualitative education for every child in Anambra, to enable them to succeed.”

He said twenty-two (22) secondary schools will be transformed into smart schools (with many more to follow in the new year), setting a standard for what an ideal school should be, through the Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board (ASUBEB) programme.

The state has extended its free education policy up to Senior Secondary School Year 3 (SS3) and recruited an additional 3,115 teachers, increasing the number to 8,115. It has equipped 60 secondary school laboratories with the required Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) equipment. It has also increased the operational budgets for primary and secondary schools to ensure they can deliver the quality education promised, among other initiatives.

