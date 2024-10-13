Anambra guber: Moghalu, ex-NIWA boss, intensifies consultative visits to LP stakeholders

…visits Anambra Assembly caucus

George Moghalu, a former managing director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, (NIWA), has sustained his consultative visits to Labour Party’s stakeholders in Anambra State.

Moghalu, who recently joined the party, aims to use the visits to inform them that he has formally joined the Labour Party and also his intention to contest the state’s 2025 governorship election on the platform of LP.

As part of his efforts to engage with all critical stakeholders of the party, Moghalu visited the eight-member caucus of the Labour Party and other 2023 general election candidates of the party.

During the visit, Moghalu appreciated them for their efforts in strengthening the party in the state.

He also formally informed them that he has now joined the party, and also his intention to contest the 2025 Anambra guber primary of LP.

“I have come here today to seek your friendship, support and partnership because you are part of the critical stakeholders in this party.

“On Oct. 1, 2024 after a careful evaluation, considerations and consultations with my family, community, supporters and other critical stakeholders of the state, I resolved to join Labour Party because it is better suited to champion my ideals and principles as the party aligns with my core values and commitment,” he said.

He stressed on his experience and knowledge in governance, and his achievements in both the public and private sectors, all of which he said would contribute very positively to his marketability to Ndi Anambra.

Expressing his satisfaction Obu Paul Chukwuka, representing Orumba North at State Assembly and Humphrey Iloelunachi Anunobi said that they were excited to hear that Moghalu has officially joined the party and hailed him as a man with many impressive credentials to his name.

They said that the former NIWA Managing Director clearly demonstrated his ability to lead and manage complex organisations, adding that “his educational background was also solid which is a significant plus and he has a proven track record of empowering Anambra youths and women through various skills acquisition training programmes put together by his Zimuzor Foundation.”

The party stakeholders pledged their total support and wished him success in his ambition.

Distinguished personalities who accompanied him on the visit include Okechukwu Chukwuogo, Chiedozie Okoye, Izuchukwu Unegbu and Alaoma Nzeocha, among others.

Share