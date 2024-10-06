Akwa Ibom targets 97% measles vaccination coverage for children under five

Akwa Ibom is set to achieve a 97 percent coverage in the measles vaccination campaign scheduled to commence October 12 in the 31 local government areas of the state.

This followed a two-day sensitisation exercise attended by education secretaries, Health Promotion Officers and Community stakeholders from all the council areas held in Uyo, the state capital.

The integrated measles campaign aims to vaccinate all under-five children ahead of the dry season in a move to guard against the outbreak of the deadly disease.

This 97 percent target is coming on the heels of the success of the HPV vaccination campaign in which the state is reported to have recorded a similar success.

The integrated measles campaign is expected to be part of the routine immunisation to cover other antigens but with special focus on measles for children from 9 months to 59 months old.

Eno Attah, Executive Secretary, Akwa Ibom State Primary Healthcare Development Agency who speaking during the stakeholders meeting said the target was achievable given its earlier success and the need for all hands to be on the deck.

Represented by David Umoh, the state immunisation officer, she solicited the support of the stakeholders to ensure every child under the age bracket was vaccinated.

Umoh, a medical doctor said there have been over 18,000 confirmed cases of measles in the country adding that the campaign was expected boost the immunity of the people especially among the children.

In her remarks, Margaret Etim, Director and Health Promotion Officer, state ministry of health the exercise would be carried during the 8-day Supplementary Immunisation Activities and urged the stakeholders to sensitise parents, traditional and religious leaders to understand the importance of the immunisation campaign and the need to pass on the correct information.

She allayed fears about the safety of the vaccines saying the reactions from immunisation are usually mild and might be an indication of the potency of the vaccine.

She also advised adolescent girls to avail themselves of the immunisation to be vaccinated against the HPV which had earlier been carried out in the state.

She appealed for support from the stakeholders to achieve more success as recorded during the HPV campaign while also pointing out the safety of the vaccines.

Goodwill messages were presented by partners and the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency and other organisations.

Twenty states in the country are involved in the vaccination campaign. Though Routine Immunisation will be conducted during the exercise, Akwa Ibom would focus on the measles vaccination unlike other states.

