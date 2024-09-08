Akwa Ibom moves to end discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS

…as assembly holds public hearing on anti-stigma bill

The Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly has held a public hearing on a Bill for A Law to Prohibit Stigmatisation and Discrimination against people living with HIV/AIDS and to Regulate the practice of HIV/AIDS Counselling and Testing and for other matters connected therewith.

This Public hearing was organised by House of Assembly Committee on Health in partnership with Excellence Community Education Welfare Scheme (ECEWS), Akwa Ibom State Agency for the Control of AIDS (AKSACA), Ministry of Health, Heartland Alliance, UNAIDS, AHF Nigeria, MAP-IT Nigeria, at the Old Chapel of the Assembly.

The Bill seeks to provide a legal document for the protection of those living with HIV/AIDs and also provide legal framework for HIV/AIDs counselling, testing as well as providing punishment for those who violate it.

Declaring the event open, the Speaker, Akwa Ibom 8th Assembly, Udeme Otong said the bill when passed would confidence and ensure a critical milestone on the road to taking Akwa Ibom to the Land of Fulfillment which is their collective dream.

Read also: Why we’re involving religious leaders in HIV/AIDS campaign – Akwa Ibom govt

Represented by Eric Akpan of Nsit Ibom State constituency, he expressed appreciation to critical stakeholders and resource persons who showed up for the crucial assignment said “In keeping with the norms of democracy, we are gathered here to avail the people the opportunity presented to partake in the engagement.

According to the him, the Bill aims primarily at giving this category of persons a sense of belonging, self-worth and protection against any form of abuse as the aspirations of this Bill will again illustrate the deep-rooted leadership sense of the 8th Akwa Ibom Legislative Assembly.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman House Committee on Health and member representing Ibiono Ibom State Constituency, Moses Essien in his welcome address expressed delight that this bill is his first bill in the 8th Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and that this same bill was first presented in the 7th Assembly but was not assented to by the then Governor.

Urging all participants to make their recommendations to aid in making the bill a people-centred law as public hearing is a crucial avenue to distil public opinion, inputs from stakeholders and experts whose participation is crucial in the law-making process.

Essien expressed optimism that Governor Umo Eno would graciously give assent to the bill when passed by this House.

“HIV/AIDs, from its first reported case remains a major global health issue, as estimated by World Health Organization (WHO) to have claimed 42.3 million lives with an ongoing transmission globally and currently remains incurable. In his words, “Nigeria HIV/AIDS Indicator and Impact Survey (NAIIS) have shown that Akwa Ibom State has the highest prevalence rate of HIV/AIDs in Nigeria with 5.5% of people living with HIV/AIDS, ” he said

Essien noted with dismay that People living with HIV/AIDs often face stigma and discrimination in various ways including social exclusion, family, school, village, place of employment, health care services, church, market, etc.

The stigmatisation and discrimination according to him can often lead to depression and suicide even when what they are subjected to is in contravention of their fundamental human rights.

Read also: Akwa Ibom agency empowers adolescents in HIV/AIDS response using sports

In his Keynote address, the State Commissioner for Health, Augustine Umoh, a medical doctor said the anti-stigma Bill was more inclusive and compassionate to the society aimed at reducing HIV related stigma and discrimination to promote the awareness and education and ensuring them access to health care services.

He called for a punishment to serve as a deterrent by proscribing consequences for not keeping to the dictates of the law said otherwise the whole effort may be advisory rather than the law because propagating HIV in our society, patients will shrink back into their little space of comfort rather than stepping out for treatment.

The public hearing received series of contributions and memorandum from groups and organisations including Nigerian Medical Association, Nigeria Bar Association, partnering agencies as well as representative of people with disability.

Others included he Chairman Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), AKS Council Comrade Sunny James, The Chairman, Centre for Human Rights Advocacy Network (CHRAN) Comrade Franklyn Isong, Dr. Emem Akpanobong of Private Medical practitioner Association in their different presentations threw their weight behind the Bill.