Akwa Ibom lauds FG over malaria vaccine initiative

The Akwa Ibom State government has lauded the Federal Government over the malaria vaccine initiative, saying it has the potential to change the course of medical care in the country.

Augustine Umoh, a professor of medicine and commissioner for health, stated this while reacting to the reports that the federal government has taken delivery of malaria vaccines from GAVI, the vaccines alliance.

“It is a great development, one that has the potential to change the course of medical care in Nigeria. I look forward to seeing our children grow without the threat of malaria,’’ he said.

Nigeria is reported to have received its first batch of 846,000 doses of the R21 malaria vaccine from GAVI.

According to the coordinating minister of health and social welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, the arrival of the vaccines is a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to eliminate malaria.

Pate was quoted as saying that the vaccine’s availability would provide an opportunity for every child to live a life free of the disease.

His remarks were made during the launch of the vaccines at the National Strategic Cold Store, Abuja at an event attended by top officials of the federal ministry of health and social welfare, the national primary health care development agency and development partners.

Reacting to the development, Umoh said he was hopeful that children who are mostly affected by malaria would be able to live a malaria free life with the vaccines.

Specialists from Akwa Ibom State Malaria Elimination Programme have also commended the federal government saying Nigeria has taken a step in the right direction towards malaria elimination.

Meanwhile, mothers and all adults have been urged to keep their immediate environment clean and ensure there are no mosquito breeding sites around their homes.

“All mothers and fathers should ensure that their family members sleep inside the insecticide treated nets every night to protect them from mosquito bites that spread malaria,’’ experts warn as the rainy season persists.

Malaria is a serious, sometimes fatal illness caused by parasites deposited into people by infected mosquitoes, it can be cured with the right medication.

Malaria is a major public health concern in Nigeria with an estimated 68 million cases and 194, 000 deaths due to the illness in 2021. It has the highest burden of malaria globally, accounting for nearly 27percent of the global malaria burden.

According to experts, under-five malaria in Nigeria is a leading cause of global child mortality, accounting for 95,000 annual child deaths.

