Akwa Ibom indigenes in diaspora donate books to support Eno’s agenda on education

Indigenes of Akwa Ibom State in the United States of America under the aegis of Akwa Ibom State Association

of Nigeria (AKISAN) have donated exercise books to primary school pupils to support the Arise Agenda of Governor Umo Eno on education.

The Arise Agenda serves as the economic signpost of the Akwa Ibom state government focusing on Agriculture, Rural development, Infrastructure, Security management and Economic Development (ARISE).

Education which comes under sound educational management is a critical plank in the Arise Agenda.

Distributing the exercise books to the enthusiastic pupils of the Christ the King primary school, Wellington Bassey way, Uyo which recently received a turnaround renovation by the state government, AKISAN president, Mbong Ekiko, an engineer said the donation was in support of the governor’s achievements in the education sector.

He said the association decided to throw its weight the ARISE Agenda because of its lofty goals and the recorded milestones.

Ekiko said though the association has visited other projects and supported innovations and start-ups by students, they were particularly thrilled by the state government’s investment in education adding that it was part of their contributions to celebrate the state’s 37th anniversary.

According to him, students successfully designed robots while participating in the innovation and technology exercise organised by AKISAN adding that the association would continue to identify with the laudable objectives of the Arise Agenda.

Our donation is in support of the Arise Agenda, we have visited other projects, we started first with Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) outreach in which students were able to design robots, education is a big deal for us,’’ he said.

Also speaking during the exercise which was witnessed by pupils and teachers, Uduak Inwang, Public Relations Officer of the association expressed delight over the progress being made by the state government in various sectors including aviation which he said has recorded significant progress with the establishment of a wholly owned airline by the state government.

He said that Akwa Ibom was developing fast within the last 37 years since its creation, adding that the association was supporting education by donating exercise books as a gesture of goodwill.

Expressing her delight, the head teacher, Ukeme Udofia said the exercise books meant a lot to both the pupils and the school because some of the parents have been unable to provide the wards with the required number of exercise books.

She added that seeing indigenes of the state coming to donate books to the school and many others visiting the school since it got a facelift by the state government was like a dream come true.

Some of the pupils who spoke after being presented with the exercise books were overjoyed by the action of AKISAN which has in recent years also sponsored scholarship schemes for many students of the state,