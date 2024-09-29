Akwa Ibom in mourning mood as state’s FIrst Lady, Patience Umo Eno, takes shocking exit (1967-2024)

Akwa Ibom State has been thrown into a period of mourning. This followed the sudden death of Patience Umo Eno, the wife of the state governor, who passed away on September 26. She was 57 years old.

Though she has not been seen in the public for a while, it was not expected that her absence would lead to the end of her earthly existence months after she had launched her pet project, the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA) intended to address some of the challenges in the society.

Throughout the period of the 37th anniversary of Akwa Ibom which is usually marked on September 23, Patience Umo Eno, a pastor like her husband, was conspicuously absent for a lady who nicknamed her husband, the “Golden Boy,’’ it must have quite traumatic for the family not seeing the first lady besides the governor during the celebrations.

Ini Ememobong, Akwa Ibom State commissioner for information who announced the death of the governor’s wife in a statement said the First Lady died peacefully at a hospital in the presence of her family.

According to the statement which was a big shock to many, the family submits to the will of the Almighty and asks for the prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time.

“Further details will be provided by the family as necessary. In the meantime, the family kindly requests privacy as they mourn their beloved wife, mother and grandmother,’’ the statement added.

In mourning the First Lady, flags are flying at half mast at all government buildings and facilities across the state as a symbol of ‘’our collective grief and mourning,’’ according to a statement signed by Enobong Uwah, Secretary to the State Government

Accordingly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the suspension of local government campaign for the October 5, council elections. Newly elected Publicity Secretary of the party, Edwin Ebreso in a statement described the news of the First Lady’s death as devastating adding that the party was compelled to pause the campaign activities as a mark of honour.

“The devastating news has left our party and indeed the entire state in a state of mourning. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss,we are compelled to pause our campaign activities as a mark of respect for the departed First Lady.’’

Similarly, the Akwa Ibom State Police Command in a message signed by Timfon John, ASP, the command’s Public Relations Officer noted that the death came suddenly making it so painful so much “we are left with no option than to mourn and share in the grief of losing such an amiable soul who has warmed herself into people’s lives with her humanitarian and philanthropic services to communities.’’ it stated.

As people far and near continue to mourn and grief, President Bola Tinubu has also identified with the governor and the people of the state describing the late First Lady as an embodiment of humility, resilience and loyalty saying she had supported her husband’s administration wholeheartedly.

“President Tinubu acknowledges that though her “Golden Initiative For All,’ she demonstrated her passion for serving the people and residents of Akwa Ibom State with love, honesty and dedication, leaving a positive impact that will continue to inspire future generations,’’ the statement which was signed by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser to the present on information and strategy stated.

Indeed, the death of Umo Eno’s wife has robbed the people of her humanitarian services which were implemented through GIFA, touching many lives both far and near. The most recent one may have been the rehabilitation of a 22-year-widow , Grace Udeme Essenowo, with four children who was reported to have fed her family with fish and chicken feeds.

The late First Lady did not only direct that she should be provided with decent accommodation , she was placed on a monthly stipend and ordered that her mental health be properly evaluated.

“What caught the governor’s wife’s attention, first was what would propel any human being to consider feeding her children with chicken feeds?

“After the mental health evaluation, If Grace is okay, next is to send her for skills acquisition and then set her up with her skill as an alternative business,’’ her press secretary, Uduak Ekong said.

“Grace has been provided with furnished accommodation with kitchen utensils, food for three months, plans are underway to train her on skills in business management as well as enrol her in school to complete her secondary education,’’ she added.

Patience Umo Eno will be missed not only by her family but by all those who got in contact with her and many others who would have benefited from the GIFA project. She is survived by children.