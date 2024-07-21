Akwa Ibom Electoral Commission adjusts LG election date, meets parties’ leaders

The Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) has announced an adjustment in the election timetable thereby bringing forward the 2024 Local Government Election date from Saturday, October 26 as earlier announced to Saturday, October 5, 2024.

Aniedi Ikoiwak, chairman of the Commission, made this known during a meeting with Chairmen of 19 registered political parties in Akwa Ibom State at the AKISIEC headquarters.

He disclosed that the AKISIEC Law provides for 90-150 days according to the constitutional time frame but that the announcement falls within 120 days from the date of issuance of notice of election.

The political parties are therefore, expected to commence party primaries on Monday, July 22, 2024, which shall be observed by AKISIEC according to the timetable.

In response, the Chairmen of political parties expressed willingness to cooperate with the Commission in fielding candidates for the 2024 local government election.

Ikoiwak gave the assurance that the adjustment does not alter the election activities in any way.