Akpoti-Uduagan empowers students from Kogi Central

Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan, chairman Senate Committee on Local Content, has powered tertiary institution students from Kogi Central with multipurpose business carts.

In a press statement personally she personally signed and made available to journalists in Lokoja, she said that she had equally flagged free Corporate Affairs Commission registration for 2,500 Small and Medium Enterprise in the district.

“The initiative is part of our continued efforts to drive innovation in governance and impact the lives of indigent students of Kogi Central origin in tertiary institutions across the country. It also makes it possible for students, market women, and other business owners to register their businesses with the CAC at no cost,” she said.

She said that the distributed business empowerment carts are aimed at fostering self-reliance and entrepreneurship, among the students.

“The initiative is designed to equip them with the skills and resources necessary to start and grow profitable businesses, ensuring that they contribute positively to society after graduation. This proactive measure will help reduce dependency on government support and ease societal burdens.

“The unveiling of the free CAC business registration also helped the students register their businesses on the spot. Other business owners were also helped to register their businesses with certificates of registration presented to them on the spot,” she said.

With the unveiling of the CAC business registration across Kogi Central which commences in each of the constituency offices in the five local government areas to capture 2,500 SMEs.

The registration, which would have cost N11,00 each, was paid for by the lawmaker, covering the total cost of N27,500,000 for the registration of all 2,500 SMEs.

Speaking during the programme, Natasha said that she has been a social entrepreneur, advocating for self-reliance and skills for sustainable development before becoming a political reformer.

Akpoti-Uduagan emphasised the importance of learning about the ecosystem of a business, adding that it has become necessary for business owners to register their businesses as it is the foundation of any legal business to acquire the right benefits.

She disclosed that the 2,500 businesses that will be registered by the CAC are already taken care of by her office, adding that the business carts are given to the National Association of Ebira Students in the selected institutions to run the business and support the students who are underprivileged in their midst.

The lawmaker gave each of the beneficiaries a start-up fund and a token for their transport to their various destinations.