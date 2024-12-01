Akinruntan Samuel journey: From student to developer

Akinruntan Samuel is 24 years old and a first-class graduate of Adekunle Ajasin University Ondo State.

Passionate and result-driven Web developer, Samuel currently works at Wildfusions, where he is responsible for creating and maintaining innovative web solutions that enhance user experience and support business growth.

With a solid foundation in front-end and back-end development, he thrives in collaborative environments where he can apply his technical skills to build efficient, scalable, and user-friendly websites.

His journey in the tech industry began after his studies at Adekunle Ajasin University, where he enrolled for a full stack web development training at Bedge Academy in Lekki.

“There, I gained a deep understanding of programming languages, web technologies, and development practices, which laid the groundwork for my career,” he said.

He is continuously focused on honing his skills, staying up-to-date with the latest trends, and seeking opportunities to learn and grow.

“My goal is to leverage my skills to contribute to the development of cutting-edge, impactful web solutions while continuing to expand my knowledge in the rapidly evolving IT landscape,” he told BusinessDay.

Can you tell us about your background and Experience in the IT Industry?

I have developed a strong foundation and diverse experience working in the IT industry, particularly in roles that focus on web development, software solutions, and digital transformation. My journey in the IT field began with a keen interest in technology and problem-solving, which led me to pursue certifications in web technologies even though i am not a science student from the onset. Over time, this passion translated into hands-on experience with both front-end and back-end development, allowing me to create impactful digital solutions.

In terms of practical experience, I have had the opportunity to work on various projects that required designing and developing user-friendly websites, crafting custom web applications, and optimising digital platforms for performance and scalability. In my role as a web developer at Wildfusions, I honed my skills in technologies such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and modern frameworks, ensuring that each project met client requirements and adhered to best practices.

Beyond technical skills, my background includes collaborating with cross-functional teams, managing project timelines, and delivering solutions aligned with business goals. I take pride in my ability to understand client needs, translate them into technical requirements, and create innovative solutions that enhance user experiences.

Throughout my career, I have kept pace with the ever-evolving IT landscape by continuously learning and adapting to new tools, technologies, and methodologies. This adaptability has been instrumental in solving complex challenges and delivering high-quality outcomes in fast-paced environments.

Overall, my background and experience in the IT industry have equipped me with a well-rounded skill set, a customer-centric mindset, and a drive to contribute meaningfully to the success of every project I undertake.

With the rapid pace of change in the IT industry, how do you keep your skills up to date and adapt to new tools or processes?

The IT industry evolves rapidly, with new tools, technologies, and methodologies emerging constantly. Staying relevant and adaptable is essential, and I have developed a structured approach to continuous learning and skill development:

Continuous learning and professional development:

I actively pursue online courses, certifications, and workshops to deepen my expertise in emerging technologies. Platforms such as Coursera, Udemy, and LinkedIn Learning are my go-to resources for courses on new frameworks, programming languages, and industry best practices. I also participate in webinars and attend relevant IT conferences, when possible, to stay connected with the latest trends.

Staying updated with industry trends:

I regularly follow reputable tech blogs, forums, and publications such as TechCrunch, Smashing Magazine, and Medium to stay informed about industry updates and innovations. Subscribing to newsletters from thought leaders and organisations also helps me keep a pulse on emerging tools and processes.

Hands-on practice and experimentation:

I believe that practical experience is the best way to learn. Whenever a new tool or framework catches my attention, I try to experiment with it through small side projects or prototypes. This hands-on approach not only reinforces my learning but also helps me assess whether the tool can be applied to real-world projects.

Networking and collaboration:

Engaging with professional communities and forums such as GitHub, Stack Overflow, and LinkedIn groups allows me to learn from others’ experiences and gain insights into how peers are adapting to changes. I also participate in hackathons and coding challenges, which foster collaborative problem-solving and exposure to new techniques.

Adapting agile and devOps practices:

I continuously improve my understanding of Agile and DevOps methodologies, which emphasize adaptability and continuous improvement. By working in iterative cycles and maintaining a feedback loop, I stay aligned with evolving project requirements and integrate new tools or processes seamlessly.

Leveraging company resources:

In my previous roles, I’ve taken advantage of internal training sessions, knowledge-sharing forums, and mentorship opportunities. Learning from colleagues and collaborating across teams has been invaluable in gaining practical insights and staying updated with organizational best practices.

How I stay focused during tasks or projects:

Breaking Tasks into Manageable Steps:

I use task management techniques like breaking larger projects into smaller, manageable tasks. This helps me focus on one step at a time and maintain a sense of progress. Tools like Trello, Asana, or even simple to-do lists help me stay organized.

Prioritising and time management:

I prioritise tasks based on urgency and importance, often using the Eisenhower Matrix or similar frameworks. I also allocate dedicated blocks of time for deep work, minimizing distractions during these periods.

Setting clear goals and milestones:

At the start of each project, I set clear, achievable goals and milestones. This provides a roadmap and keeps me focused on delivering specific outcomes within the set timeline.

Eliminating distractions:

I create a distraction-free environment by turning off notifications, using noise-canceling headphones, or working in quiet spaces. I also use productivity tools like “Pomodoro” timers to stay on track and take regular, timed breaks to recharge.

Maintaining a positive mindset:

Staying positive and motivated is essential. I remind myself of the bigger picture and the impact of my work. When faced with challenges, I view them as opportunities to learn and grow, which keeps me motivated and focused.

Seeking feedback and collaboration:

Regular feedback from peers and stakeholders helps me stay aligned with project goals and maintain focus. I also find collaboration energizing, as it fosters creative problem-solving and new ideas.

Balancing work and well-being:

I believe that maintaining a healthy work-life balance is key to staying focused and productive. I ensure that I take breaks, get enough rest, and engage in activities that recharge me mentally and physically.

Ultimately, my motivation comes from a desire to create meaningful solutions and continuously improve, while my focus is maintained through careful planning, time management, and a commitment to personal and professional excellence.

What an ideal work environment looks like to me:

For me, an ideal work environment is one that fosters productivity, collaboration, and personal well-being. It’s a place where I can thrive professionally while maintaining a healthy balance between work and life. Here are some key elements of an ideal work environment:

Work-life balance and flexibility:

Flexible Work Arrangements: I value the ability to work in a flexible environment where results and outcomes matter more than rigid schedules. Flexibility in working hours and remote work options allow me to manage my time effectively, which helps in maintaining a healthy work-life balance.

Focus on Output, Not Hours: An environment that prioritizes quality and impact over the number of hours spent at a desk resonates with me. This encourages efficiency and creativity.

Supportive and collaborative culture:

Open Communication: I appreciate a workplace where communication is transparent, feedback is constructive, and ideas are welcomed. A culture of open dialogue fosters trust and collaboration.

Team Collaboration: Being part of a supportive team that encourages collaboration and knowledge-sharing is motivating. I thrive in environments where diverse perspectives are valued and teamwork drives innovation.

Opportunities for growth and learning:

Continuous Learning: An ideal work environment provides opportunities for professional development through training, mentorship, and access to resources that help employees grow in their roles and careers.

Challenging Projects: Working on challenging and meaningful projects that push me to learn new skills and innovate is something I value. It keeps me engaged and motivated.

Recognition and purpose:

Recognition of Contributions: A workplace that recognizes and appreciates individual and team contributions fosters a sense of belonging and motivation. I believe that acknowledgment, whether formal or informal, plays a crucial role in employee satisfaction.

Purpose-Driven Work: Knowing that my work contributes to a larger purpose or has a positive impact on the company, clients, or community is deeply fulfilling. I am motivated by work that aligns with meaningful goals.

Inclusive and diverse environment:

Diversity and Inclusion: I value working in an environment that promotes diversity, equity, and inclusion. A workplace that respects and embraces different backgrounds, perspectives, and ideas fosters innovation and creativity.

Safe and Respectful Culture: A culture where employees feel safe, respected, and supported is essential for productivity and well-being.

Wellness and well-being support:

Mental and Physical Well-Being: An ideal workplace recognizes the importance of employee well-being and offers wellness programs, mental health support, and resources that promote a healthy lifestyle.

Encouraging Breaks and Downtime: Encouraging employees to take breaks and recharge helps maintain focus and prevents burnout.

Where I see myself in the next 3-5 years in the IT industry

In the next 3-5 years, I envision myself advancing into a more specialised and impactful role within the IT industry, leveraging both technical expertise and leadership capabilities. My primary goal is to continuously grow as a professional by expanding my skill set, taking on more challenging projects, and contributing to innovative solutions that drive business success.

