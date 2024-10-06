Agunbiade expresses confidence in proposed youth confab

…Says if properly organised has potential to result in significant reforms

Babatunde Agunbiade, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA in Alimosho, Lagos State has said that the Federal Government’s proposed national youth conference if properly organised and conducted, has the potential to result in significant reforms in education, job creation, development, and security.

According to Agunbiade, the effectiveness of the youth confab will be determined by the government’s ability to translate the debate into practical, long-term policies and programs.

President Ahmed Tinubu had on October 1st announced that government will convene a 30-day national youth conference to address issues such as education, employment, and security.

“A clear commitment to follow-through and implementation of the proposed conference is required to keep it as a symbolic event with enduring influence,” he said.

Agunbiade, an ICT professional and philanthropist, said the government’s decision to devote an entire month to debate and solution-building signals its commitment to taking the challenges of youth unemployment, educational shortcomings, and security concerns and could bridge the gap between the government and Nigeria’s youth.

“The national youth summit highlight its importance in shaping Nigeria’s future and a successful conference could boost confidence between young people and the government if their voices are truly heard and incorporated into policymaking,” he said.

While saying that education is an important component of youth empowerment strategies, he observed that the conference would provide an opportunity to discuss issues in Nigeria’s educational system, such as inadequate facilities, out-of-date curricula, and limited access to higher education and Implementing practical solutions, such as curriculum improvements or increased funding for educational institutions, could assist Nigerian youth and prepare them for the workforce.

“Also, tackling youth unemployment remains a continuous and destabilising issue, so an organised platform that includes both the government and the commercial sector could assist generate creative ideas and develop job-creation methods, such as boosting entrepreneurship, technology, and vocational training.

“This is crucial in considering Nigeria’s rapidly growing youth population, a successful conference outcome could result in more targeted government initiatives, private-sector collaborations, and regulations that address the gap between educational qualifications and job market demands.

Agunbiade in an interview further stated that youth engagement in insurgency, banditry, and criminal activity are often connected to socio-economic difficulties including unemployment and disenfranchisement.

“The meeting could lead to the development of youth-focused security programs that attempt to integrate vulnerable youth into productive activities. Youth involvement in security dialogues can increase their feeling of responsibility and ownership of security outcomes, leading to active participation in reducing violence and instability,” he said.

According to him, “The effectiveness of a national conference depends on prompt adoption of created ideas and solutions. To avoid the conference being perceived as a symbolic gesture with no real change, the administration must demonstrate a commitment to transforming talks into concrete action,”

