Agric union wants commodity boards to curb rising food prices

The Nigeria Union of Agriculture and Allied Employees (NUAAE) has called for the re-establishment of commodity boards to stabilize food prices and provide a safety net for farmers in the country.

Tajouddeen Baba, National President of NUAA, made the call on Thursday in Abuja.

The union also urged the federal government to increase the budgetary allocation to agriculture, aligning with the Abuja Declaration, which recommends dedicating at least 10percent of national budgets to the sector.

Baba identified key factors driving the rising cost of food, including outdated farming inputs such as fertilizers and chemicals, coupled with exchange rate volatility that inflates production costs.

He expressed concern over middlemen exploiting these challenges, resulting in skyrocketing food prices that are unaffordable for many Nigerians.

According to him, “Farmers face increasing production costs due to the high cost of inputs,” “Meanwhile, middlemen continue to exploit the situation, further exacerbating the plight of ordinary citizens.”

He disclosed that the union is actively engaging with the government to provide subsidies for agricultural inputs, thereby reducing the financial burden on farmers and stabilising food prices.

Read also: Farmers’ safety to storage: Food prices in Nigeria under tension

He reiterated the union’s unity and commitment to addressing challenges like soaring food prices, insecurity, and insufficient access to agricultural inputs.

This is even as he dismissed allegations of factional leadership, describing them as baseless and aimed at causing unnecessary confusion.

“There are no parallel leadership structures within NUAAE,” Baba asserted.

“Certain individuals falsely claim to represent the union, misleading the public. We are here to set the record straight and focus on critical issues affecting our members and the nation at large.

Baba noted that rural farmers are frequently forced to pay levies to armed groups or abandon their fields due to threats, further shrinking food production.

“Insecurity discourages farming and threatens our food security,” Baba emphasized.

“The government must deploy adequate security personnel to rural areas to protect farmers and boost agricultural activities.”

“Our rural farmers still rely on outdated methods that limit their yields,”

“Access to quality seeds, modern tools, and relevant training will significantly improve their output and livelihoods.”

“The government must prioritise investments in agriculture, while stakeholders work together to create an enabling environment for farmers to thrive.”

Share