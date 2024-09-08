African Leadership Review announces September 13 for 2024 excellence award

The African Leadership Review has announced Friday September 13, for this year’s Excellence Award 2024.

The African Leadership Excellence annual summit (ALEX 2024) themed, ‘Leading in the Culture of Change: How Leaders should handle it’ is an annual multi-stakeholder forum that brings together African leaders from all spheres to reflect on promoting leadership excellence in Africa.

The awards aim at recognising the outstanding contributions and achievements of African leaders in various sectors on the continent. “The African Leadership Review remains committed to showcasing the continent’s brightest talents and highlighting the impactful work being done to drive Africa forward.

“The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, offering attendees a platform to engage with thought leaders, policymakers, and change-makers from diverse fields,” organisers said in a statement.

According to the organisers, the final awardees represent the pinnacle of dedication, resilience, and visionary leadership that embody the values that the African leadership review stands for.

“The goal of the ALEX is to facilitate dialogue between African leaders, the private sectors, civil societies and academia to discuss the issues affecting Africa and how the continent can harness its vast resources to enhance the development of African people.”

The organisers also disclosed that the summit, sponsored by The African Leadership Business School, a capacity building institution for leadership development, with a mandate to deal with the leadership challenge of Africa and connect people, ideas, initiative and resources for Africa’s development and agenda 2063 by the African Union.

The African Leadership Review is a leading publication dedicated to recognising and promoting leadership excellence across Africa. Through its various platforms and initiatives, the Review aims to inspire and empower the next generation of African leaders, while highlighting the successes and challenges faced by the continent.