African, CARICOM presidents to headline AfriCaribbean trade investment forum

Five presidents and four prime ministers from African and CARICOM countries to headline the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum and Afreximbank’s 2024 Annual Meetings in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Ghanaian President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Prime Minister of The Bahamas, Philip Davis; Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, and Guyana President, Mohamed Irfaan Ali will be among the leading top headliners at the 31st Annual Meetings (AAM) of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the 3rd AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF), which are taking place jointly in Nassau, The Bahamas, from 12 to 14 June 2024.

There will also be numerous other African and CARICOM heads of State, government ministers, high-profile speakers, including Central Bank Governors, CEOs, industry leaders, African and CARICOM trade practitioners, trade finance experts, members of the academia, senior public figures, celebrities, and more.

The three-day AAM and ACTIF, which is being held under the overarching theme ‘Owning our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa’, will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, plenaries and fireside-type conversations. These will focus on discussing and determining solutions to the challenges that affect African – Caribbean economies, the policy issues required to promote growth, development and prosperity across Africa and the Caribbean, and how to accelerate intra-African trade and investment flows, including with the diaspora.

Some of the topics listed for discussion include Managing Macroeconomic Crises: Some Lessons from Africa and the Caribbean; Making the African Continental Free Trade Agreement Work for Global Africa; A Vision for Afri-Caribbean Socio-Political and Economic Cooperation and Integration – Perspectives of Former Leaders; Towards An Afri-Caribbean Free Trade Agreement: Converting Afri-Caribbean Opportunities into Reality: The Role of the Private Sector; Policy Imperatives for Attracting Trade and Investment into the Caribbean: A Conversation Among Policy and Political Leaders; and Transformative Power of Sports: Lessons from Legends with legendary tennis star, Serena Williams.

Other sessions will include Recreating the Middle Passage through Entrepreneurial Partnerships; Africans Can Claim the Future: Perspectives from Viola Davis, a global entertainment icon and The Role of Emerging Afri-Caribbean Giants; Leveraging African and Global Investments for Economic Growth and Diversification in the Caribbean: Perspectives of Stakeholders; The Role of Youth in Shaping the Next Era of Global Africa – An Intergenerational Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Work; From Tangibles to Intangibles: Realising Opportunities for Afri-Caribbean Trade in Creative and Cultural Products; and Different Colours, One People: Integration Through Shared Culture/Heritage.

AAM and ACTIF are attended by business and political leaders, banking industry professionals, trade and trade finance practitioners and other parties involved in economic development from across Africa, the Caribbean and beyond. The Meetings, which have been ranked among the most important gatherings of economic decision makers in Africa and CARICOM, are covered by the African, Caribbean and international media.