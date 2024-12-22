Adeboye holds one-day open crusade in Ilogbo-Ekiti

Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God

…Oyebanji, Assembly members, religious leaders, others expected

Enoch Adejare Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christians Church of God (R.C.C.G.), will on Monday hold a one-day open crusade in Ilogbo-Ekiti, a community in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti-State, South-West, Nigeria.

Among the dignitaries expected at the crusade is the Executive Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and members of his cabinet, members of the state House of Assembly, top traditional leaders and religious leaders within and outside the state.

The crusade, tagged “Operation Light Up Ilogbo-Ekiti”, is organized by Ilogbo-Ekiti Roundtable Development Initiative (IRDI), a non-for-profit organization formed by some well-meaning sons and daughters of the community, such as Oladele Bamigboye, a prominent Pastor in the RCCG, Omojola Awosusi, a former Registrar of the Ekiti State University, Sunday Olayemi, a Consultant Clinical Pharmacologist in LUTH, Adetunji Orisalade, former Deputy Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Others are David Ajayi (United Kingdom), Olufemi Aina, a Deputy Controller in the Nigerian Customs Service, Ibukun Adewa (Rtd), Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Ekiti State, James Onaolapo (USA), amongst others.

According to a statement signed by the President of IRDI, Professor Raphael Olusola Aluko, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Lagos on Friday, the objective of the event is to pray for the prosperity and development of Ilogbo-Ekiti community and all her sons and daughters worldwide and the good people of Ekiti State.

Aluko, a Professor of Architecture at the Federal University, Oye Ekiti said: “We are very delighted to be hosting a globally respected anointed man of God, Adeboye in our community on behalf of the good people of Ekiti State.

“This is not just an event for Ilogbo-Ekiti community. It is a State-wide event and His Excellency; Biodun Oyebanji will be on ground with members of his cabinet to receive our guest.”

He added that “the IRDI has made the programme a 7-day event which will feature daily crusade, free medical outreach and distribution of food items to the aged, widows and the other strains of the vulnerable.

“All traditional rulers, religious leaders, and parishioners of R.C.C.G. in Ekiti State and neighboring states are expected at the crusade.”

Ilogbo-Ekiti is the country home of the First Professor of Oral Yoruba literature in the world in person of Late Professor Omotayo Asabi Olutoye whose son Oluyinka Olutoye, performed a successful surgical procedure on a 23-week-old foetus in the United States (US).

