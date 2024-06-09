Adebisi presents account of stewardship to constituents

…Says Assembly has created basis to better lives of people in Ojo, Lagos

Ege Olusegun Adebisi, member representing Ojo Constituency 01 in the Lagos State House of Assembly, has rendered the account of his stewardship in the last one year, saying that several measures have been taken to better the lives of the people within the local council.

In a press statement personally signed by Adebisi, the House of Assembly member disclosed that his days in the house since he took the oath of office as a member of the House of Assembly representing Ojo Constituency 01 have been a worthy experience of steering the constituency on a path of meaningful progress.

“My campaign slogan which we all know as the ‘Game changer’ is a reflection of my plan to bring the feel-good factor into the administration of Ojo Constituency 01. Although the past year has brought its own fair share of challenges, we have created the basis to better the lives of our people — after all, governance is essentially about the people,” he said.

He further said that he was grateful for the support he received from the people for their staunch belief in his capacity to chart a new course for a greater Ojo Constituency 01.

According to him, the last one year has been a privilege to serve the constituents and bring the dividends of democracy to their doorstep.

He disclosed that the positive feedback from constituents in the last 100 days have further strengthened his resolve to put the people first. He said that he was confident that the task of building the Ojo Constituency 01 of their dream can be accomplished through collaboration.

“Without being immodest, I am pleased to say that we have given a good account of ourselves in the execution of our mandate in the past one year.

“In seeking to meet your aspirations within the shortest possible period, this administration pays particular attention to the core areas of education, youth employment/empowerment, women empowerment, security, healthcare and the environment.

“As a demonstration of our commitment to promoting qualitative education, we are giving out ‘Back to School’ backpacks to our children in various schools. We would continue to do all that is necessary to shape their lives positively, build their character and prepare them for a brighter and rewarding future,” Adebisi said.