Acting governor inaugurates rule of law enforcement authority’s governing board

…Says, ‘We’ll secure lives, property of residents’

Abdulraheem Bayo Lawal, the acting governor of Oyo State, has inaugurated the board of Rule of Law Enforcement Authority, stressing the determination of the Governor Seyi Makinde-led administration to securing lives and property of residents of the state.

Recall that Governor Makinde had, on Friday, 12th of April, 2024, signed into law the establishment of the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority saddled with the responsibilities of coordinating and complementing the implementation of the provisions of Oyo State Laws and Regulations relating to health and environmental standards, asset management/maintenance and road traffic safety and maintenance while Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), among other functions.

While inaugurating the board of the Authority headed by Justice Aderonke Aderemi (rtd) at the Executive Chamber, Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, the Acting Governor said: “In recognition of the fact that a society where the Rule of Law is not well-entrenched is bound to witness chaos, the present administration under the visionary leadership of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, thought it wise to prioritise the issue of law enforcement while putting together its Roadmap for Sustainable Development (2023-2027): Omituntun 2.0 Agenda wherein Chapter 6 was dedicated to the Rule of Law.

“It is on this note that it gladdens my heart to welcome you all to the inauguration of the Governing Board of the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority, which is in realisation of the administration’s determination to put necessary machinery in place for adherence to the Rule of Law in our dear state.

“The Rule of Law as we know is the cornerstone of any functioning society as it ensures that everyone, regardless of status, wealth or background is held to the same standard and that justice is administered fairly and impartially.

“It is the bedrock upon which trust, safety and prosperity are built. This administration’s commitment to upholding the Rule of Law reflects the dedication to the principles of justice, transparency and accountability, which is an indication of our seriousness in protecting the rights of every individual, maintaining social order and fostering an environment where freedom and opportunity can flourish.”

Lawal noted that effective law enforcement is not just about deterrence and punishment but also about prevention, education and community partnership.

He added, “It is in recognition of this powerful tool that the administration established the Oyo State Mobilisation Agency for Socio-Economic Development (OMASED), an agency responsible for the public orientation, sensitisation and advocacy on socio-economic issues including laws of the State.

“The Rule of Law Enforcement Authority is, therefore, enjoined to work hand in glove with OYMASED and other agencies of government in carrying out its statutory responsibilities.

“Let me say emphatically that this administration has been proactive in ensuring that law is strictly adhered to and prioritising the security of lives and property of the citizenry. Showcasing this, was the signing by His Excellency, the Executive Governor, of the Executive Order 001 of 2023 on protection of mining communities in Oyo State and Executive Order 001 of 2024 on safe handling and storage of harmful substances in the state.”

The Acting Governor equally enjoined the members of the board to be committed, dedicated and focused on the assignment with a view to delivering on their mandate in the interest of residents of the state.

Members of the newly-inaugurated governing board are the Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Abdulmojeed Mogbonjubola; Commissioner for Public Works and Transport, Dahud Shangodoyin,a professor; Commissioner for Agriculture, Olasunkanmi Olaleye and the Executive Chairman, Oyo State Road Traffic Management Authority, Major Adekoya Adesagba (rtd).

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, the chairperson of the board, Justice Aderemi (rtd), expressed the readiness of the board to perform its duties and ensure that environmental sanitation laws, anti-grazing and traffic laws, among others are well adhered to.

She said: “What you have to know about the Rule of Law Enforcement Authority is that we are there to enforce the laws that have to do with the environment, traffic laws and anti-grazing law.

“Now, we want to let the people know that we are there to enforce the laws that are already there but which the people are just flouting indiscriminately.”

The event had in attendance, Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima represented by Justice A.L. Akintola; Secretary to the State Government, Olanike Adeyemo, a professor; and Head of Service, Olubunmi Oni.

Others were the President, Oyo State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice T.M. Abdulganiyu; former President, Osun State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Wasiu Akanbi; Executive Assistant to the governor on Security, CP Sunday Odukoya (rtd); Director-General, Oyo State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun, Col. James Ajibola (Rtd); Co-chairman, Oyo State Elders’ Council, Wole Oyelese and other top government functionaries.