Access to legal justice to curb domestic, sexual violence in Nigeria – Experts

L-R: Ajibola Ijimakinwa, Lagos State Project Coordinator of Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC) Programme; Samson Nduleme, associate project officer, and Abimbola Ushie, State Resources and Admin, at the Child Protection Week held in Lagos recently

Nigeria can tackle issues of sexual and domestic violence across the country with easy access to justice for victims of domestic and sexual violence, experts have said.

Speaking at a sensitisation programme with the theme ‘SGBV? Not on My Watch!’ organised by the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Agency (DSVA), in collaboration with the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (RoLAC II) in Lagos recently, Ayodele Atsenuwa, deputy vice-chancellor of the University of Lagos, disclosed this.

Atsenuwa said there is a need for a sustainable judicial support system where victims can seek redress.

“Victims need legal justice, health care service and psychosocial support,” he said.

According to her, this process will encompass being there to receive reports from those who survive, having a facility or a place where they can go to, not necessarily in person, but that they can reach to lodge their reports and get services.

She said victims might need to be removed from the places where vulnerability is high.

Ajibola Ijimakinwa, Lagos State Project Coordinator for RoLAC II/International IDEA, said the organisation has reaffirmed its commitment to making justice accessible to the most vulnerable populations including children, women, persons with disabilities, and victims of SGBV.

She said through its partnership with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), RoLAC II strives to enhance child protection measures and safeguard children’s physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

“Child protection is everybody’s responsibility, and it is important that we encourage the children, and with the support partners like DSVA we fight against the menace in our society,” she said.

Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, executive secretary of DSVA, said the fight against SGBV is critically important and should be done through collective efforts.

She highlighted the agency’s work over the past decade, stressing that while significant progress had been made, there was still more to be done.

According to her, domestic and sexual violence are insidious crimes that violate the fundamental rights of individuals and have far-reaching consequences for their physical, emotional, and psychological well-being.

She said acts of violence often occur behind closed doors, making it difficult for victims to seek help or justice.

“Lagos State, as a vibrant and cosmopolitan city, faces unique challenges in addressing domestic and sexual violence. Our growing population and rapid urbanisation have created pressures that can exacerbate vulnerabilities. We are also a city with a strong tradition of community engagement and a commitment to social justice,” she said.

Kemi DaSilva-Ibru, founder of the Women at Risk International Foundation, said that the safety of girls and women would be ensured.

The consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist said it was in this light that her organisation offers medical services and access to justice for girls and women in the state.

She also blamed the patriarchal system of Nigerian society on the prevalence of gender-based violence.

“We recognise that in a country like Nigeria, a low middle-income country, the social drivers that encourage the prevalence of gender-based violence is indeed our patriarchy, which subjugates women and our traditional and cultural practices,” she added.

A central focus of the event was the empowerment of school children through educational resources aimed at raising awareness about the prevalence of SGBV.

Students through the education materials provided will constantly be reminded of the importance of standing up against abuse and it will be displayed on school premises.

Also, the organisers have a capacity-building initiative, which aims to strengthen children’s understanding of their rights, and also train them on how to report cases of SGBV to the appropriate authorities.