Abia LG election: Otti urges Abians to vote right candidates

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has appealed to Abians to participate fully in the forthcoming Local Government (LG) election to elect their prefered candidates for chairmanship and councillorship positions in their localities

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission (ABSIEC) has scheduled November 2, 2024, for mayoral and councillorship elections in the 17 LGAs and 184 wards in the state.

Governor Otti, while commissioning the rebuilt Aba administration complex at Aba South Local Government headquarters, observed that effective administration at the local governments level is important for his administration’s holistic development agenda.

“I will therefore, invite you to participate actively in the process, by asking questions of the candidates and supporting those, who share in our development agenda.

“We know our people. I am sure none of us will be in doubt when you go to the polling centres, as to who the right candidates for the relevant positions are. Like I have always known, Abia people go d for the right candidate despite platform. We must continue to seek out the right people. One thing I can assure is that ABSIEC will be given all the necessary support to conduct a hitch-free exercise on November 2,” he said.

He reminded the people that they had the power to use their votes to address much of the discontent that led to the street anger of October 2020, by supporting and voting for quality leaders they can trust.

“As a people, it behoves us to collectively resolve that never again shall we be led, especially at the LGAs, by individuals, who are only interested in the privileges of political offices, without the responsibility of service to the people,” the governor advised.

The Aba administrative complex, including the Aba Town Hall, was looted and torched, by angry protesters in the wake of the civil disturbances that attended the October 2020 #ENDSARS demonstrations.

