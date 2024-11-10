Abia holds inaugural human capital development workshop

Ikechukwu Emetu, Abia State deputy governor

In line with the Federal Government-supported Human Capital Development Programme, the Abia State Government has held an inaugural Human Capital Development workshop to strengthen the capacity of its citizens in various sectors of the economy.

The Federal Government-supported Human Capital Development Programme is a national initiative that aims at enhancing citizens’ skills and capabilities through targeted investments in education, vocational training, and economic empowerment.

Ikechukwu Emetu, deputy governor of Abia State, while declaring the workshop open in Umuahia, emphasized the state government’s dedication to empowering Abia residents with skills and opportunities necessary to thrive in a modern economy.

Emetu, who is also the chairman, Abia State Human Capital Development Council, noted that the event not only represented an investment in the state’s future but also a demonstration of the present administration’s commitment to empowering every Abian to reach his/her fullest potential.

He disclosed that Abia State was among the 14 states selected for the Federal Government-supported Human Capital Development Programme and in order to drive the initiative, Governor Otti inaugurated the council to provide strategic direction and leadership for the Abia State Human Capital Development strategy blueprint.

Emetu further disclosed that the workshop was being organized to unite stakeholders from the education, entrepreneurship, health and other sectors.

“The programme aims to align the workforce’s capabilities with modern economic demands, ensuring that all Abians are equipped to excel, innovate, and contribute positively to society.

“The Abia Human Capital Development Programme focuses on providing citizens with the necessary skills and opportunities for success in a competitive world.

“It is based on main pillars of development including; quality education, vocational training, economic empowerment, and labour force participation in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030,” Emetu stated.

He lauded Governor Otti for demonstrating political leadership and commitment to accelerate poverty alleviation, skills training and employment opportunities for the general quality of life of Abians.

He also pointed out that the workshop would open avenues for stakeholders to explore sustainable approaches to a prosperous Abia where every individual could succeed.

Emetu called on all stakeholders to join hands in the effort of uplifting Abia where every individual would have the resources and opportunities to succeed and flourish.

Eno Jerry Eze, chairman, Civil Service Commission and State Focal Person, Human Capital Development, in her speech, said that the programme was a shared commitment to invest in the people of Abia State.

Eze commended Governor Alex Otti for making significant strides in advancing good governance and creating frameworks that prioritize the well-being and growth of its people.

She said that the HCD in Abia focused on critical areas of health, nutrition, education, workforce participation, social inclusion, social empowerment and gender empowerment.

She added that the workshop was a testament to the collective resolve of collaborating across sectors to build a more inclusive and resilient Human Capital Development model for Abia State.

The State Focal Person of HCD also described Human Capital Development as a pathway to sustainable growth, adding that it could unlock new levels of productivity and encouraged the participants to be committed to the workshop and contribute meaningfully to the project.

“This workshop brings together key stakeholders both from the public sector and the vibrant network of NGOs and CSOs that work tirelessly within our communities—to strengthen our approach to Human Capital Development.

“Human Capital Development is not just a goal; it is a pathway to sustainable growth and a thriving society.

“By empowering individuals with skills, knowledge, and opportunities, we can unlock new levels of productivity, innovation, and quality of life,” she said.

The event, which featured goodwill messages from some stakeholders including Abia State Disability Commission, ASUBEB among others, equally attracted top government officials..

