Abia govt ready to distribute transformers to communities

The Abia State Government (ABSG) has procured 53 transformers of different specifications and ready for distribution to communities in the state. This, the state government said was in a bid to boost power supply in the state.

Ikechukwu Monday, commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, disclosed this at his office while addressing the press after taking delivery of 53 electric transformers recently procured by the state government.

According to the commissioner, “This is part of the sets of transformers that will be delivered in the state to fulfill his (Dr. Otti’s) mandate of access to reliable electricity to Ndi Abia.

“So, the first batch we just received, we intend to distribute it to 53 communities within the state to support them in boosting electricity supply.

“And these are part of boosting electricity infrastructure in Abia state. As you know, we support the stakeholders in the sector to see how we can also boost infrastructure.”

The commissioner disclosed that the distribution exercise would be done in phases to ensure sustained impact and opportunities for more communities to benefit over time.

He said through step-by-step initiatives like phased distribution of transformers to different communities, the electricity assets in Abia would witness a significant improvement.

Monday said that the criteria for selecting benefitting communities include high population density, commercial hubs, high security risk and “first come, first serve” basis.

“We have received several applications from several communities and they have been identified and we will be inviting them to collect their transformers”.

Monday, who urged the benefitting communities to take ownership of the transformers received from the government hinted that communities that were not captured in the first batch would be captured in the next batch .

