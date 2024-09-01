Abia engages citizens in 2025 budget planning

In a bid to carry the citizens along in the budgeting process, the Abia State government in collaboration with the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning and UNICEF, has engaged the citizens in the discussions on the 2025 budget planning.

The event tagged, “2025 Citizens Budget Engagement Forum”, was expected to play a crucial role in shaping the future of the state’s financial planning and ensure that the needs and aspirations of citizens were reflected in the final budget.

Stakeholders drawn from various sectors including; representatives from different local government areas, Civil Society Organizations, MDAs, open government partners, religious leaders, farmers, persons living with disabilities were among participants at the event.

Kingsley Anosike, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, while speaking during the conference held at Aguiyi Ironsi Conference Centre Umuahia, emphasized on the importance of public participation in the upcoming 2025 budget christened “Budget of Sustained Momentum”.

He noted that the interaction would provide citizens with an opportunity to understand and contribute to the budgetary process.

Anosike said that the primary objective of the event was to discuss the state’s medium-term expenditure framework and gather feedback on the expectations of the various groups concerning development projects slated for inclusion in the 2025 budget.

The Commissioner pointed out that the 2025 budget would be designed to sustain the momentum of development that had characterized the present administration’s activities over the past 14 months.

“Basically this government works for the citizens’ interest and the budget is designed for the interest and betterment of the citizens.

Read also: No plan to borrow N245bn to fund Anambra budget – Soludo

“We expect that the citizens will benefit more from the 2025 budget and that is why it has been christened the budget of Sustained Momentum.

“We have ramped up activities in terms of developmental projects over time in the last 14 month. The budget for next year is supposed to sustain that momentum and close out even stronger,” he explained.

The Budget and Planning boss outlined proposals for recurrent expenditure and reiterated the state government’s commitment to capacity building in the education and health sectors.

He highlighted the state government’s efforts to enhance the living standards of the people and urged citizens to support the government’s efforts by ensuring timely payment of their taxes.

Anosike, who commended the prudent financial management of the state under the leadership of the Governor Alex Otti, noted that the government had managed to undertake various projects without resorting to borrowing.

He revealed that the state had adopted technology driven measures to enhance revenue collection including the introduction of Single Treasury Account, which he said, had effectively curbed revenue leakages.

Mercy Jimonu, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, in her remarks, highlighted that the 2025 core circulars had already been distributed to the MDAs, adding that the meeting would enhance their contribution to the 2025 budget.

Jimonu stated that the forum would align with the Governor’s vision for a new Abia and stressed the need for all citizens to contribute to the growth of the state.