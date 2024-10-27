A paean to fatherhood and growing up

Johnson Owanta (2024, 2007), Sandscript: A collection of poems.

Now in its second incarnation, Sandscript: A Collection of Poems has stood the test of time and relevance. It was first published in 2007. Sandscript is new, revised, and extended. Its poems go beyond the initial effusions, joys, and pains of young love.

It offers a poem that speaks to the contemporary pains of Nigerians. THE DAYS OF RAGE AND REBIRTH is a dirge lamenting the maladies of Nigeria in 2024. Even so, the poet is hopeful that

“Perhaps our Youth

Bridling our decades of waste

Have now burst onto the scene

Picking up the gauntlet

At the leaven of a new era.”

Sandscript’s thematic focus is personal experiences and social issues. Majority of the poems assign meaning to the experiences of the author as he grows into adulthood. Typically, a number deal with the relationship between the genders.

One poem stands out in this regard for its factuality and maturity. In “Letter to Frances”, Owanta laments the end of his relationship with his High School girlfriend without bitterness, blames or finger pointing. Both married and with children, they have remained respectful of each other’s journey to the admiration of their classmates.

Structurally, the poems are free verse. There is a seeming deliberate avoidance of traditional poetic structures. The free verse aligns with the language that appeals for its simplicity. The imagery is resonant.

The tone of the poems is introspective. A few are more outward looking and cheerful. Owanta offers 60 poems in Sandscript.

The flagship poem is a paean to fatherhood. The outstanding penmanship of Franklyn Oyekusibe illustrated this arresting poem.

The book of poems is available on Amazon and through author and publisher. It provides good reading.

Sandscript

He was my progenitor.

That gem of a man

That baron, that gentle giant.

To learn him

Was to love him

And so did they all

The droves of

Friends, lackeys and foes

Who marked his destiny.

He was strict,

He had his code

And unerringly guided us

In its observance,

In the rubrics of life,

On that narrow path!

Among his peers

His head stood high

For he made his mark

In the affairs of his day.

Yet he had to bow

To that universal fate

At the toll of the knell

But why?

Why did he have to go

When our tendrils

Were yet so tender

When his farm

Most needed his culture.

Only time eternal will tell.

