A nation on slippery slope to dictatorship

…As concerns, controversies grow

…Nigerians shocked at Tinubu’s moves

…We’re on right track – FG

In recent months, President Bola Tinubu’s one-year-old administration has faced mounting criticism as it grapples with allegations of authoritarianism and fiscal excess. While Tinubu’s initial economic reforms, including the removal of oil subsidies, were hailed by some as necessary for Nigeria’s economic stabilisation, his administration’s subsequent actions have raised serious concerns about governance and transparency.

Economic reforms and public backlash

Tinubu’s decision to end the long-standing oil subsidy system, which had allowed a select few to profit from illegal oil exports, was initially met with praise. “The oil subsidy regime was a drain on our resources,” noted an economic analyst, highlighting the move as a critical step towards economic stability. Similarly, efforts to unify official and parallel exchange rates were lauded by foreign investors as a move towards a more transparent economy.

However, the administration’s handling of fiscal matters has drawn intense scrutiny. The rapid approval of a ₦2.17 trillion Supplementary Appropriation Act, which allocated significant funds for luxury items like a presidential yacht and bulletproof cars, has sparked outrage. With federal civil servants earning less than $40 a month, many Nigerians view this expenditure as a stark example of government excess. The allocation of $38 million for the presidential air fleet, nearly matching the funds set aside for a student loan programme, has further fueled public discontent.

Cabinet appointments and controversies

Critics have also scrutinised Tinubu’s cabinet choices, arguing that many appointments appear driven by political favoritism rather than merit. While some, like Finance Minister Wale Edun and Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate, are respected, others are seen as lacking in quality. “Nigeria has one of the richest pools of human resources in Africa,” observed a political analyst, lamenting that Tinubu’s selections do not reflect this wealth.

The administration’s expenditure has been criticised as extravagant amidst a worsening economic crisis. Reports of billions spent on projects such as the renovation of the Vice President’s residences and luxury SUVs for legislators have intensified public frustration. The allocation of N1.5 billion for luxury cars for the First Lady, despite the office’s lack of constitutional recognition, has been widely condemned.

Presidential Jet Controversy

One of the most contentious issues has been the acquisition of a new Airbus A330 for the presidential fleet, reportedly costing around ₦150 billion. Critics, including former minister Oby Ezekwesili, have called this purchase “unfathomable” given the country’s economic difficulties. The jet’s arrival, shortly after protests over rising living costs, has been viewed as a symbol of the administration’s insensitivity.

Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu’s media aide, defended the purchase, claiming that the new plane, acquired at a reduced price, will save the country millions in maintenance costs. Despite these assurances, the timing of the acquisition and its approval process have sparked questions about transparency and legislative oversight.

Human Rights and Press Freedom under Tinubu’s administration

As President Bola Tinubu’s administration continues its term, human rights and press freedom have emerged as significant areas of concern, drawing sharp criticism from various quarters.

Human rights challenges

Despite the administration’s promises to address human rights issues, President Tinubu has faced criticism for perceived inaction on several fronts. Amnesty International has criticised the government for its inadequate response to human rights violations, particularly the failure to fully address abuses that occurred during the #EndSARS protests and in Southern Kaduna. Isa Sanusi, director of Amnesty International Nigeria, has called on the government to not only express commitment to human rights but to take concrete actions to protect these rights. “The government must now respond not by paying lip service to human rights but by ensuring that their words are matched with concrete actions to protect and uphold the rights of everyone in the country,” Sanusi emphasised.

Moreover, Nigeria’s longstanding issues with violence and insecurity persist. The country continues to grapple with severe challenges, including deadly clashes between farming and herding communities and the mass abduction of civilians in Zamfara and Sokoto states. The figures are staggering: over 23,000 people have gone missing since the insurgency began in the northeast, and at least 3,641 people were killed in land resource conflicts between January 2016 and October 2018. Amnesty International has underscored the urgent need for the administration to address these atrocities and restore peace and justice throughout the nation.

Press Freedom Concerns

Press freedom has also come under intense scrutiny. Recent actions against journalists have raised alarms about the state of media freedom in Nigeria. On August 21, Daniel Ojukwu, a reporter with FIJ, was abducted by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) on allegations of violating the 2015 Cybercrime Act. His whereabouts were only disclosed three days after his disappearance, and he is expected to be transferred to Abuja with others on the IG Monitoring Team’s watchlist.

Similarly, Segun Olatunji, editor of FirstNews, was arrested on March 15 by military personnel and detained in an underground cell for 14 days following a report linking Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, to a $30 billion scandal. Olatunji remains traumatised by the ordeal and is still under the Defense Intelligence Agency’s watchlist. Kasarachi Aniagolu from The Whistler faced a similar fate on February 21, being detained for eight hours while covering an EFCC raid, where she was physically assaulted and threatened.

These incidents reflect a broader trend of repression. On World Press Freedom Day, the plight of these journalists highlighted the ongoing threats to media professionals. The disappearance of the whistleblower @PIDOMNIGERIA and the detention of other journalists underscore the pressing need for reforms to safeguard press freedom. The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) and other advocacy groups have called for urgent action to protect journalists, emphasising their crucial role in promoting transparency and accountability.

Shifting Sands: Judiciary and Legislative dynamics under Tinubu

According to the 2023 Global Rule of Law Index by the World Justice Project, Nigeria’s judicial system has been ranked 120th out of 142 countries globally, reflecting a significant decline in fundamental rights and an increase in judicial corruption. The report notes a drop in constraints on government powers and overall rule of law, indicating broader authoritarian trends. The appointment of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as the new Chief Justice, following a controversial tenure by her predecessor, underscores the ongoing scrutiny of Nigeria’s judicial processes.

As President Bola Tinubu’s administration progresses, both the judiciary and the legislative branches have faced scrutiny for their roles and perceived alignment with the executive branch.

Judicial underpinnings: A system in flux

The Nigerian judiciary is increasingly seen as a point of contention. Critics, including legal expert Olisa Agbakoba, argue that the judiciary suffers from systemic issues that hinder true progress. Agbakoba describes the Supreme Court as a “mafia” that monopolises power, creating an insular environment that prevents new legal talent from rising. This “incestuous relationship” within the judiciary, he asserts, stifles genuine growth and reform.

Calls for reform have intensified, with the need for a more transparent and inclusive judicial system becoming more urgent. The recent appointment of Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun as Chief Justice of Nigeria is a focal point of debate. Despite her appointment, concerns persist about the judiciary’s capacity to address systemic corruption and uphold the rule of law effectively. The 2023 Global Rule of Law Index underscores these concerns, as Nigeria’s ranking fell to 120th out of 142 countries, highlighting ongoing challenges in fundamental rights and judicial credibility.

Legislative Landscape: Compliance or Complicity?

The National Assembly has largely been perceived as a rubber-stamp institution under President Tinubu. Since the 2023 general election, the legislature has been criticised for its rapid approval of presidential proposals with minimal scrutiny. For instance, the 2024 budget was passed in just 32 days, and a significant N1.2 trillion FCT budget was approved in three days. This swift approval process extends to other presidential requests, including the confirmation of INEC commissioners, despite public uproar.

Opposition lawmakers, who were anticipated to bring vigor and challenge the ruling party, have instead been criticised for their lack of oversight.

Paul Ibe, spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, has labeled the 10th National Assembly as a “lapdog” of the executive, suggesting it is even less independent than its predecessor. This perception is bolstered by the Assembly’s approval of controversial expenditures, such as N160 million SUVs for legislators, amid soaring inflation.

However, some members of the National Assembly defend their role. House member Clement Jimbo points to instances where the legislature has acted independently, such as rejecting proposed military intervention in Niger and supporting a supplementary budget for subsidy removal. Despite these actions, the general perception remains that the Assembly is closely aligned with the executive branch, raising questions about its effectiveness as a check on presidential power.

Nigerians perplexed at Tinubu’s moves

Many citizens are today shocked at what they are seeing. They had expected that the administration of President Tinubu would be far better than that of his predecessor in terms of upholding and respecting democratic ethos. They are today searching to find the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) spirit in his administration.

President Bola Tinubu’s position

Despite these controversies, President Tinubu, addressing concerns about his administration’s approach to economic challenges, emphasised his commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians. Speaking at the graduation ceremony of the National Defence College, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu highlighted key efforts to address pressing issues. His administration recently introduced a new national minimum wage of N70,000, benefiting both civilian workers and security personnel, as a direct response to economic hardships. Additionally, Tinubu underscored ongoing initiatives to tackle crude oil theft and foster innovation in the mining sector, all aimed at enhancing economic stability. He assured continued support for the military to ensure their effectiveness in protecting national interests, reaffirming his dedication to advancing the country’s welfare amidst ongoing criticisms.