500,000 Almajirai, 20 million out-of-school children across the country – Idris

Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, Ige Olakulehin Olubadan of Ibadanland has expressed worry over rising Almajirai and out-of-school children, saying this has become national issues deserving urgent attention by the appropriate and relevant governments and their agencies.

The monarch stated this at his palace located at Oke Aremo, Ibadan during a courtesy visit by the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education, Muhammad Sani Idris and his entourage.

Speaking through Akeem Bolaji Adewoyin, a high chief and Ekerin Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin stated: “The issue of Almajiri and Out-of-School children is a time bomb that can explode any time if necessary steps are not taken to combat this menace.”

He said that traditional, cultural and religious approaches should be taken to overcome this anti-developmental malaise and security risk before it gets out of hand.

Muhammad Sani Idris, also disclosed that over 500,000 Almajirai and 20 million plus Out-of-School Children are spread over the nation.

He said that they should be meaningfully engaged to discourage them from various criminal activities.

While expressing his gratitude for the warm reception accorded the members of the commission during the visit, he said the Olubadan of Ibadanland was not just an Imperial Majesty over Ibadanland but a well-recognised and respected monarch all over Nigeria.

“President Bola Tinubu directed me to visit you as one of the paramount rulers in the country to use your influence to reduce the number of Almajiri and Out-of-School Children if not totally eradicated so as to stop them from joining the deadly Boko Haram group recruiting them into their fold on daily basis, he stated further,” he said.

He however, appealed to all traditional rulers through Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin to join hands with the three tiers of government in Nigeria to combat Almajiri and Out-of-School Children threats to quality life in the Nigerian state.

The National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education boss also urged parents and guardians to ensure proper education of not only their children but other children around them for a better Nigeria.

In a related development, members of Ibadan Mega Voice a group of broadcasters drawn from some radio and TV stations led by their leader, Tunji Aborisade also paid a courtesy visit to Olubadan of Ibadanland in his palace to receive his royal blessings.

