41 FUL students bag first class, as NUC approves 8 academic programmes

The University was lifted from number eight to number one in ranking amongst the twelve Federal Universities established by former President Goodluck Jonathan

Akinwumi Olayemi, vice chancellor, Federal University Lokoja, has disclosed that 41 students have graduated with first class at the institution. Akinwumi also disclosed that the National University Commission (NUC) has approved eight full-time academic programmes to run in affiliation with Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State.

He disclosed the development on Monday in Lokoja, on the commencement of activities to mark the eight-convocation ceremony of the institution held at Felele campus.

Detailing the performance of the students, Olayemi, a professor of History, said that 461 students bagged Second Class upper, 974, Second Class Lower, 384 Third Class and 3 passes.

“In this year’s convocation ceremony, a total of 1,863 students will be conferred with first degrees, 117 students with Diploma, and 216 with Postgraduate with Ph.D, Master’s and PGD,” he said.

“Bringing it to 2,196 students that will be graduating from our institution.

“This is a significant moment not just for the university but for the graduands and their families, as it marks the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and perseverance.”

