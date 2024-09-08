3,590 inmates across Nigeria’s prisons on death row – NcoS

Nigerian Correctional Service says it is promoting made-in-Nigeria goods produced by inmates

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed that up to 3,590 inmates across the country’s custodial centres were currently facing the death penalty

The service, through its spokesman, Abubakar Umar, on Wednesday in Abuja revealed to the News Agency of Nigeria that 3,590 inmates across the custodial centres in Nigeria are on death row.

Umar disclosed that there are a total of 84,741 inmates in centres across the country, stating that the majority; 57,750, were awaiting trial, posing a significant challenge for the NCoS due to their high number.

He, however, assured that the NCoS was taking steps to address the issue and ensuring timely judicial processing for those awaiting trial.

“Thanks to the initiative and backing of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, we successfully reduced the inmate population by releasing 4,063 individuals who were given the option to pay fines/or compensation.

“The service is also tackling custodial congestion through the construction of new facilities, expansion of community sentencing, improvement of court logistics, and implementation of various decongestion measures, in addition to the release of inmates,” he said.

Umar stated that the Service’s efforts to build partnerships with other agencies have paid off, leading to enhanced security and positive results in and around custodial facilities.

He added that the NCoS had taken steps to reinforce the security of custodial facilities against external threats, and “have maintained a stable and safe environment within our facilities, with no incidents of internal insurrection.”

Umar also noted that the NCoS saw significant enhancements in the treatment and care of inmates, particularly in personal reformation, rehabilitation programs, and successful reintegration into society.

He added that the partnership between the NCoS and NOUN yielded practical results, with a significant number of inmates enrolled in various academic programs, including advanced degrees while serving their sentences.

He revealed that 1,282 inmates were enrolled in the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) special study centre as of August 31, 2024.

According to their various programmes, a breakdown includes the total number of NOUN inmates studying for Bachelor of Sciences as of August 31 is 1,215 and the total number of NOUN inmates studying for Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) and Master’s as of August 31 is 62.

Also, the total number of NOUN inmates studying for a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) is five and three are currently writing their thesis.