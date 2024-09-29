270-bed multi-billion-naira Stella Obasanjo hospital to begin operation before Obaseki’s end of tenure – Edo Govt

Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State

The Edo State government has said that its state-of-the-art multi-billion naira 270-bed Stella Obasanjo Hospital will be in operation by October this year.

Stanley Ehiahinmwian, permanent secretary of, the Ministry of Health disclosed this during the inspection of the ultramodern state-of-the-art facilities of the hospital.

Ehiahinmwian, who said that the hospital which boasts of modern health facilities, noted that it was geared towards addressing medical tourism in the South-South region and in the country.

He said the hospital which is already 90 percent completion would be fully completed by October and commenced full operation by November.

“We will commission this hospital next month, that is October and before the governor leaves the office, we are going to start using this hospital.

“You have gone round the place and I am sure you have seen that it is ready for use but it is just that there are few things that we need to fix. We can even start operation with it if we so desire,” he said.

He explained that the hospital was in partnership with Cedar Crest Hospital in Abuja.

The Permanent secretary added that the issue of manpower for the hospital would be addressed before the commissioning.

He further added that is hospital cost friendly as those that enrolled with the State Insurance Scheme would easily access the facilities.

Earlier, Prince Nwuke, project engineer, Tanit Medical Engineering, who took the press and government officials on guided tour of the hospital said when in operational it would be one of the best public health institution in the country and in Sub Sahara Africa.

Nwuke said the state-of-the-art medical equipment and facilities were supplied by the General Electric.

The project manager, who disclosed that there was possibility for more expansion of the hospital in the future.

The departments visited include outpatient department (OPD), in-patient department (IPD), administrative block and the mortuary.

Also visited was hydro-therapy pool situated in the physiotherapy department, state-of-the-art Dental equipment, Opthalmology chairs and ultrasound equipment, Radiology department we saw the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), operating theatre

Others are IVF/Fertilisation department, Dialysis department with 12 dialysis machines in addition to Dialysis chairs, maternity wards, labour and delivery wards, Endoscopy and Laparoscopy session, male, and female wards, insomnia departments, among others.