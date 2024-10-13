2025 budget will reflect stakeholders’ submissions, Says Oyo govt

The Oyo State government has assured that the submissions of stakeholders at the meetings would reflect in the 2025 budget.

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo State, gave the assurance while speaking at the closing ceremony of the sixth zonal stakeholders’ consultative engagement in Ibarapa zone.

The governor, who was represented by Ademola Ojo, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, said that the government is not relenting in its efforts to make farming more profitable for farmers in the state.

Makinde noted that his administration had supported farmers across the 33 local government areas of the state with farm inputs and fertilizer for improved farm yields during the planting season.

He called on farmers who are yet to identify with a recognized farmers’ association to do so, promising that more benefits and support await them.

On education, the governor assured the people of the zone that successful applicants in the ongoing teachers recruitment would be employed in due course, adding that his administration will not compromise standards in the recruitment process.

Governor Makinde reiterated the commitment of his administration to security of lives and property, while admonishing the residents of the state to assist the government and security agencies with useful information in relation to security challenges in their localities for security personnel to act accordingly.

Musibau Babatunde, a professor and the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, in his address, appreciated the people of the zone for their cooperation and understanding.

He admonished them to contribute more to the development of their zone particularly the education and agricultural sectors.

Share