2024 Africa celebrates to showcase continent’s rich cultural heritage

Organisers of Africa Celebrates, a Pan-African cultural and economic festival, says this year’s edition aims to promote African unity and diversity, showcasing the continent’s rich cultural heritage while advancing economic integration through trade and investment initiatives.

According to the organisers, the event also seeks to empower African women and youth by creating wealth and opportunities, particularly in the fields of trade, tourism, and technology.

Lexy Mojo-Eyes, President/CEO, Legendary Gold Limited, stated that since its debut in 2021, Africa Celebrates has grown significantly, and that this year’s edition is expected to be the largest with participants from across the continent and beyond.

He disclosed further that the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) has teamed up with the African Union (AU) to co-host Africa Celebrates 2024, one of the continent’s largest cultural, economic, and social festivals.

According to him, the festival is scheduled for November 6-10 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at the UNECA’s headquarters, with the Africa Hall serving as the venue for its opening ceremony. “Africa Hall holds special significance as the birthplace of the African Union, having witnessed the signing of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) charter in 1963.”

According to Mojo-Eyes, the 2024 festival will feature a diverse array of summits, conferences, and workshops designed to promote collaboration and economic growth across the continent. “Highlights include the Africa talks business and investment forum; the tech and innovation summit, and the women and youth forum, among others.”

He disclosed further that a special session will be held in partnership with Deborah Foundation to promote Down syndrome awareness initiative, which will also reflect the festival’s dedication to social causes across the continent.

“Throughout the five days, attendees can enjoy cultural events like the Africa Peace Walk & Carnival, Cultural Night, and a Gala Fashion & Awards Night at the Sheraton Addis. The festival will culminate with a grand closing ceremony at the Nelson Mandela Hall in the African Union headquarters,” Mojo-Eyes stated.

