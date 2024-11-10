20 bag first class as Kola Daisi varsity holds fourth convocation

About 20 students of the Kola Daisi University, Ibadan, Oyo State, made First Class among a total of 156 students that graduated this year from the institution.

Adeniyi Olatunbosun, professor and vice chancellor of the university, who disclosed this, said that 50 of them were in the Second Class Upper Division.

Olatunbosun, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, stated, “At this ceremony, 156 students who have been found worthy in learning and character will be awarded various degrees in their respective courses, and 20 of them bagged first class. The Faculty of Arts, Management and Social Sciences is graduating 97, while the Faculty of Applied Sciences is producing 59 candidates.

‘’In the class of degrees, 20 made first class, 50 made second-class upper division, 56 second-class lower division and 30 made third-class honours’’.

The vice chancellor disclosed that the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria has approved the commencement of the Nursing programme in the university.

‘’Based on the level of the university’s performance, the Council graciously approved an annual intake of 100 students for our Department of Nursing Science. Earlier, the National Universities Commission [NUC] had given its approval for the commencement of courses in our Faculty of Basic Medical Science and other courses,’’ he added.

The vice chancellor stated that the university was fortunate to have Kola Daisi as the founder, Adeniyi Osuntogun, a professor as the Board of Trustees chairman and Remi Babalola as the pro-chancellor.

He lauded the Oyo State Government, Oyo State Police Command and the military for securing the school.

‘’We appreciate the Nigeria Police for their continuous assistance to our university. We are equally grateful for the constant support of the Amotekun Corps, with a special note of appreciation to the government of Oyo State for ensuring round-the-clock security coverage of our university. Our appreciation also goes to the Nigerian military, Second Mechanised Division, for being there for us,’’ he said.

