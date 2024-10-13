160 secondary schools compete for glory in 2024 Agbeyewa Cup

One hundred and sixty secondary schools from all 16 local government areas of Ado Ekiti state will compete for glory in the 2nd edition of the Agbeyewa Cup football tournament to foster competition and sportsmanship among students.

The flagship football tournament organised by Agbeyewa Farms, which kicked off on Tuesday October 8, seeks to promote youth development through sports in Ekiti State. The tournament will run till Tuesday October 29, 2024.

The tournament kicked off with preliminary rounds in each local government, with local champions advancing to the knockout stages and culminating in the round of 16.

“We are very pleased to bring back the Agbeyewa Cup for a second year, and Nigerians (especially those in Ekiti) can look forward to a rich display of talent and excitement at every game,” Niyi John Olajide, chairman, Agbeyewa Farms, said while speaking on the launch of the competition.

According to him, Agbeyewa Cup is more than grassroots football. Rather it aims to cultivate character, resilience, and a sense of community among the youth of the state. “This aligns with our broader vision of empowering the next generation to excel both on and off the field,” Olajide said.

He disclosed that this year’s champions will be awarded a grand prize of N1 million, while the first runner-up will receive N500, 000, and the second runner-up N250, 000. Additionally, each local government winner will be recognised with a prize of N30, 000.

According to Olajide, the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023 saw Christ School, Ado Ekiti claim victory over Aramoko District Commercial Secondary School in a final held at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado Ekiti.

Olajide said further that Agbeyewa Farms will continue to invest in initiatives that uplift the communities where it operates as part of its corporate social responsibility. He disclosed that since its establishment in 2021, the company has engaged in numerous community outreach activities, including annual medical programs and end-of-year gifting, to demonstrate its commitment to both youth and societal development.

