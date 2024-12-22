150 IDPs receive empowerment from clergy initiative aims to promote economic growth

Determined to alleviate the suffering of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state, the Catholic Diocese, Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), with support from Mission Takeheart has empowered 150 IDPs with skills and resources to promote self-sufficiency and economic growth.

The empowerment programme which was organised by Dammi Mamza, a Catholic Bishop and former state CAN chairman is the initiative aimed to provide IDPs with the necessary skills and resources to rebuild their lives and become economically independent.

The beneficiaries, who were between the ages of 18 and 25 were said to have received training in various skills, including, tailoring, barbing, and small-scale entrepreneurship for a period of one year.

Addressing the beneficiaries, Dammi Mamza charged them to take advantage of their youthfulness and make judicious use of all they have learned and eschew being idle towards becoming better members of the society.

Dammi, who expressed satisfaction with the level of training received by the beneficiaries, said out of thousands of youths in the state they were able to select 150 to empower them which he described as a very important thing to do.

He also noted that mission take heart has supported them with eight sewing machine and other startup toolkits.

The clergy stated that the initiative was motivated by the need to provide sustainable support to IDPs, who have been affected by conflict and disaster.

“We recognise that IDPs face numerous challenges, including poverty, hunger, and lack of access to basic services. This initiative is designed to provide them with the skills and resources they need to rebuild their lives and become self-sufficient.”

“114 have been trained in tailoring and barbing, and will be sponsored into university education and others into small scale entrepreneurship using grains to trade.

He further stressed that there would be follow up to ensure that they make use of all that has been provided to them.

The beneficiaries also received start-up capital and equipment to help them establish their own businesses.

Some of the beneficiaries, Yakubu Bitrus and Ruth Elisha expressed gratitude for the initiative.

“I was displaced from my home due to conflict. This programme has given me hope and the opportunity to start anew. I am grateful for the support and guidance provided by Dammi Mamza and mission Takeheart

