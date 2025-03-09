In a groundbreaking moment for the world of art and disability awareness, 14-year-old Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, an autistic artist from Abuja, has successfully completed his attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the Largest Art Canvas.

The ambitious endeavour began on 21st November 2024 at General Azazi Barracks, Gwagwalada Grounds, where Kanyeyachukwu made his first brushstroke. The project continued at JC Best Schools, where he is a student. After months of preparation, his masterpiece—measuring an astonishing 12,303 square metres—has now surpassed the previous record of 9,652 square metres, held by Emad Salehi.

Kanyeyachukwu’s painting, titled “Impossibility is a Myth”, is a profound reflection of his unique artistic perspective, immense talent, and unwavering passion for self-expression. Diagnosed with autism at an early age, he has always used art as a means of communication and exploration, with his work often exploring themes of colour, emotion, imagination, and the connection between humanity and the environment.

“This record attempt is about more than just breaking a world record,” said Kanyeyachukwu’s father, Tagbo Okeke. In addition to raising awareness for autism, the initiative aims to support the construction of a state-of-the-art Autism Resource Centre in Abuja, under the Zeebah Foundation, a non-profit organisation providing vital resources for children on the autism spectrum, along with their parents and caregivers. Kanyeyachukwu himself is a pioneer student of the foundation.

Okeke, speaking with journalists in Abuja, expressed his gratitude to JC Best Schools for their unwavering support in making this historic achievement possible.

The Guinness World Record attempt was open to the public on specific days, allowing visitors to witness firsthand the dedication, creativity, and skill that went into producing this monumental work of art.

Muhammad Sulaiman, president of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), hailed the achievement as an extraordinary milestone in both artistic and social history.

“It is with profound honour and immense pride that I stand before you today to announce the successful completion of a new Guinness World Record attempt for the Largest Painting by Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, a young Nigerian artist,” he said.

“This remarkable feat is more than just a record-breaking work of art—it is a powerful declaration that ‘impossible is a myth’. It serves as a testament to the limitless potential within each individual, regardless of their circumstances or perceived limitations.”

Sulaiman praised Kanyeyachukwu for not only redefining artistic boundaries but also challenging societal stereotypes surrounding neurodiversity. From a young child discovering colour as a language of expression to an internationally recognised artist, his journey showcases the transformative power of creativity as a tool for communication, advocacy, and change.

“Over 12 weeks of meticulous work, countless litres of acrylic paint, and innovative approaches to managing a canvas of unprecedented scale, Kanyeyachukwu remained focused, resolute, and inspired,” Sulaiman added.

