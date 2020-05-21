Odeleye, Giwa-Tubosun nominated for Cartier Women’s Initiative awards for Africa 2020

Two distinguished Nigerian women, Funkola Odeleye and Temie Giwa-Tubosun have been nominated for the Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards for Africa 2020.

The Cartier Women’s initiative is recognised as one of the world’s most comprehensive and financially rewarding entrepreneurial competitions specifically for women. It is also an annual international entrepreneurship program that aims to drive change by empowering women impact entrepreneurs in the seven continents of the world where three candidates are shortlisted par continent from a pull entries globally.

Odeleye, the Co-founder and CEO at DIYlaw, a legal technology company committed to empowering Nigerian entrepreneurs through the provision of accessible and affordable legal services and free legal and business resources and Giwa-Tubosun, Founder and CEO of LifeBank, a healthcare technology and logistics company that facilitates the transmission of blood from labs across Nigeria to patients and doctors in hospitals are amongst the three finalists that were selected from Africa this year. The winners are set to be announced in June.

The Cartier Women’s initiative founded in 2006, is a program open to women-run and women-owned businesses from any country and sector that aim to have a strong and sustainable social and/or environmental impact.