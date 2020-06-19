Kwara gov names Aremu Radio Kwara Chief

Sought-after media personality, Kayode Aremu, has been named the new General Manager of Radio Kwara, clearly birthing a new dawn in the history of the state broadcast medium that was once a national name in Nigeria.

Aremu was until a few days ago the General Manager of the private radio station Sobi FM. His appointment takes immediate effect, according to a statement on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.

The statement said the appointment is based on Aremu’s track record of achievements in the broadcast industry and professional acumen in particular.

“Aremu perfectly fits into the vision of the Governor to equip, project, and rebrand Radio Kwara as the number one radio station in, not just the state but in the entire north-central region,” the statement added.

He was born in 1968 and hails from Ilorin.

Aremu has a rich background in the media world as a crack reporter whose professional experiences spanned broadcast and print media, including working with the British Broadcast Corporation as a stringer who coordinated reports for the global outfit from Nigeria’s oil-rich Delta region between 2012 and 2014.

His professional career traversed the Sunray Newspaper in Port Harcourt (NYSC); PM News (Staff Reporter); The News (Staff Reporter/Researcher); City People (Senior Staff Writer); Magnus Pix Ilorin (Manager, Operations); Radio Kwara (Editorial); STV/Rhythm 95.7FM (Head of News); Radio Port Harcourt (Director of News); BBC (Stringer); and Sobi FM (General Manager) which he brought to stardom.

Aremu speaks English, Hausa, and Yoruba. He attended Airforce Primary School Kaduna; Government Secondary School Ilorin; Kwara State Polytechnic (A Levels); and University of Ilorin (B.A. English).

Kwara NUJ congratulates Aremu on appointment as Radio Kwara GM

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has congratulated seasoned journalist and Broadcaster, Aremu on his new appointment.

According to a press statement, signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the State Council of NUJ, Umar Abdulwahab and Omotayo Ayanda, respectively, the union said that “the appointment of Aremu is well deserved,” stating that the new GM has the tenacity to fit into any task assigned to him as far as Journalism and broadcasting are concerned.

The union tasked Aremu to bring his professional experience in journalism to bear in the new assignment, urging him to continue to uphold the ethics of journalism in the discharge of his duties and promote the ideals of the profession for the overall good of the society, and journalism profession in particular.

“As a thorough-bred Journalist, we don’t have any iota of doubt in your ability to deliver in the new assignment given to you.

“However, it is important that we encourage you to live up to expectation and ensure that professionalism and diligence, which we know you for, remain your watchword in this onerous task ahead of you.

“We urge you to perfectly fit into the vision of the Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to equip, project, and rebrand Radio Kwara as the number one radio station in not just the state but in the entire north central region,” the statement said.