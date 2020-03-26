During the e-concert, viewers will have the opportunity to engage and interact with Tuface online and also stand a chance of winning freebies which can be helpful to people whose livelihood may have been impacted by the stay at home situation. This is an avenue to encourage as many persons to participate and be a part of the cause.
International Breweries backs Tuface’s e-concert to curtail coronavirus spread
Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, will on April 12 hold an e-concert in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.
The online concert also aims to encourage people to stay safe during this period by supporting the stay-at-home directive by the government is supported by the International Breweries Plc- popular brand Trophy Extra Special Stout.
The e-concert, to be live-streamed on Tuface’s social media handles (@official2baba) and that of Trophy Extra Special Stout (@trophystout) will create an extra special moment for people to be entertained with the live performances from the African Queen crooner while they stay at home this period.
In a statement, Innocent Idibia said the idea of the e-concert is for him to lend his voice and call on Nigerians to come together to combat this global pandemic by heeding to the stay-at-home directive from the government so that the spread of the virus can be reduced to its barest minimum.
He stated that the e-concert will provide a moment of hope, optimism, and comfort to Nigerians in this trying period.
He also called on other celebrities, business personnel, and corporate organisations to support in tackling the spread of COVID 19 in any possible way.
Also, Trophy Extra Special Stout together with Tuface will make an N10million donation to support initiatives slowing the spread of the novel virus.
“We have decided to support Tuface in this quest because as a brand, we acknowledge the importance of this initiative; hence we are fully behind it,” said Bamise Oyegbami, marketing manager of Trophy said in a statement.
Oyegbami said a healthy population is key for any nation’s growth and development and with COVID 19 threatening to disrupt the lives of the citizenry, all hands must be on deck to do whatever is possible to ensure it is curtailed.
‘’We are not in business just for profit, our ecosystem is very key to us based on our purpose of bringing people together for a better world. This can only be attained if necessary support is given to people and society whenever it is needed, which is what we want to achieve with this e-concert.”
‘’We realised that with everywhere being on lock-down and people told to stay home to stop the spread of COVID 19, we can make the stay at home more optimistic for consumers at home by supporting our African music legend, Tuface with a live e-concert.”
Comments are closed.