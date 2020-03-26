International Breweries backs Tuface’s e-concert to curtail coronavirus spread

The online concert also aims to encourage people to stay safe during this period by supporting the stay-at-home directive by the government is supported by the International Breweries Plc- popular brand Trophy Extra Special Stout.

The e-concert, to be live-streamed on Tuface’s social media handles (@official2baba) and that of Trophy Extra Special Stout (@trophystout) will create an extra special moment for people to be entertained with the live performances from the African Queen crooner while they stay at home this period.

In a statement, Innocent Idibia said the idea of the e-concert is for him to lend his voice and call on Nigerians to come together to combat this global pandemic by heeding to the stay-at-home directive from the government so that the spread of the virus can be reduced to its barest minimum.

He stated that the e-concert will provide a moment of hope, optimism, and comfort to Nigerians in this trying period.

He also called on other celebrities, business personnel, and corporate organisations to support in tackling the spread of COVID 19 in any possible way.

Also, Trophy Extra Special Stout together with Tuface will make an N10million donation to support initiatives slowing the spread of the novel virus.

Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface, will on April 12 hold an e-concert in a bid to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.