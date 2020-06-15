COVID-19: Ilorin Emirate distributes N58.5m food items; Emir applauds donors

The Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has disclosed that the Emirate spent the sum of N58.5million on palliatives for the vulnerable during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ilorin Emirate Palliatives Programme was constituted by the Emir to find succour for the less privilege to cushion the effects of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state as well as during the month of Ramadan.

In a letter of appreciation personally signed by the Emir and made available to journalists in Ilorin on Monday, the monarch thanked all those who contributed to the success of the programme aimed at promoting unity and prosperity in the Emirate.

He reiterated his commitment towards the promotion of peaceful co-existence among the people of Kwara State.

The letter reads: “I wish to express my profound gratitude to the indigenes, residents and well-wishers of the Ilorin Emirate home and abroad who donated generously both in kind and cash towards the success of the Ilorin Emirate Palliative Fund.

“I am pleased to inform you that the milestone recorded during the historic exercise has further confirmed our commitments to the promotion of love and unity in accordance with the dictates of Almighty and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PUBH).

“It is pertinent to disclose that the total sum of Fifty-Eight Million, Five Hundred and Sixty-Seven Thousand Naira (N58, 567, 000) was realized during the exercise and was judiciously used in providing palliatives for the less privileged to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 outbreak in the state, as well as for the just-concluded Ramadan fasting.

“However, no fewer than Fifteen Thousand (15,000) households in Asa, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Ilorin West and Moro Local Government Areas respectively benefitted from the programme in line with my directives and monitoring by the committee.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, His Excellency, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, for his wonderful support and for finding time to flag-off the distribution of the items.

“I also thank all the Baloguns, Magaji Aare and Magaji Ngari Galadma Ngari Baba-Isale, Daudus, Magajis, Alanguas, Principal Imams and all the Honourary Chieftaincy title holders as well as all the surviving elders of the Ilorin Emirate Community and indeed other donors whose names and offices are too numerous to mention for their wonderful contributions.

“The Ilorin Emirate Palliative Fund, under the chairmanship of the Danmasani of Ilorin, Engr. Suleiman Yahaya Alapansanpa FNSE / IEDPU President Alhaji Uthman Ota Aliyu/ Sarkin Gobir of Ilorin as well as members of IEYDA are also appreciated for their assistance in the distribution of the palliatives across to the vulnerable.

“I pray Allah to cleanse our heart and protect our society from the calamities of the Coronavirus pandemic, bestow His mercies and prosperity on us and reward our kindness abundantly.”