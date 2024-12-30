Yuletide: KFC deepens competition with festive menu

KFC Nigeria has said it was deepening competition in the market this festive period with its KFC Bucket Meal—a celebration of taste and togetherness designed to make every gathering with family and friends special.

For over 60 years, KFC has been a global staple for creating cherished memories, and this year, the brand continues its tradition of spreading joy across Nigeria.

Starting December 25, families and friends can enjoy KFC’s Original Recipe Chicken—freshly prepared, seasoned to perfection, and paired with festive favorites to bring everyone closer this season.

The iconic KFC Bucket Meal now comes with options of 8, 12, or 21 pieces of fried chicken, accompanied by sides like yam fries, spicy rice, free drinks, and more. Whether you’re hosting a grand family reunion or enjoying an intimate celebration, KFC’s holiday menu is designed to suit every occasion.

For larger gatherings, KFC’s Family Meal offers generous servings of 6, 8, or 12 pieces of their signature fried chicken, paired with crowd-pleasing sides.

“At KFC Nigeria, we understand that Christmas is a time to come together and create lasting memories with family and friends,” said Satender Singh, CEO, KFC Nigeria.

“That’s why we’ve crafted our holiday offerings to not only satisfy your cravings for our world-famous fried chicken but also to provide an unbeatable value that allows you to focus on what truly matters – quality time with your loved ones.”

In addition to meals, KFC Nigeria is also offering a range of festive promotions and bundles to ensure that Christmas celebrations are filled with joy and value.

“From the classic Bucket Meal to the family-sized feasts, KFC has something for every occasion, whether customers are hosting a cozy gathering at home or indulging in a delicious meal out.

“So, this Christmas, let KFC Nigeria be your go-to destination for creating unforgettable moments filled with the irresistible flavors of their legendary fried chicken,” KFC said in a statement.

