Will never forget day I was kidnapped – Prince Eke

Actor, Prince Eke has recalled the day he was kidnapped, saying the memories will certainly not leave his mind in a long time.

Reliving the incident which happened nine years ago, Eke said the kidnap changed his life forever.

“That day, I faced one of the darkest, most terrifying moments of my existence—a moment I thought might be my last. The memories of being kidnapped are etched into my soul, not just as a tale of fear, but as a testimony of survival, faith, and the enduring gift of life.”

Eke said he will never forget how terrified he was, thinking that day would be his last day on earth.

He said, “I recall the paralyzing uncertainty: the questions that echoed in my mind about whether I would see another sunrise, embrace my loved ones, or even breathe the air of freedom again. The sheer weight of helplessness was overwhelming. Yet, in the depths of that ordeal, I found strength—not of my own, but from something far greater than me. It was as though a divine presence surrounded me, shielding me even in the valley of the shadow of death.”

But he said the incident taught him a lesson that has helped shape his life.

He said, “The experience taught me to cherish every second of life. I realized how fleeting and fragile our existence can be, how easily it can be altered in an instant. It also reminded me of the resilience of the human spirit—the will to endure, to hope, and to cling to the possibility of freedom and restoration.

“I am immensely grateful for the prayers of family, the intervention of those who fought for my release, and the grace of God that delivered me from what could have been a tragic end. I live today with a renewed sense of purpose. My life is no longer ordinary; it is a second chance, a gift I hold with reverence.”

He said the experience has left some scars but he will continue to forge ahead.

“This experience has left scars, both visible and invisible, but those scars are reminders of the battles I’ve overcome. They remind me that life is precious, fragile, and worth living with gratitude and intention.

“As December 5 approaches each year, I pause to reflect, not with bitterness but with profound thankfulness. I am here, alive, and stronger than ever. Every breath I take is a testament to the fact that my story did not end in 2015. For that, I am eternally grateful.”

