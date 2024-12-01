Why I partnered with mPharma – Beatrice Eneh

Beatrice Eneh, Managing Director of Nectar Beauty Hub

Beatrice Eneh, Managing Director of Nectar Beauty Hub, has expressed her excitement as her company has partnered with mPharma in what they call a “transformative partnership for Africa”.

According to Eneh, the collaboration is aimed at strengthening growth plans for Health Plus and CassaBella retail chains.

Speaking about the partnership, Eneh said, “I am delighted to partner with mPharma to achieve our shared goals and contribute to the structural growth of the beauty and healthcare industries. This collaboration represents a win for Nigeria and Africa and we are honoured to serve the continent at such a meaningful scale.”

According to her, the collaboration is set to deliver a world-class experiential retail chain integrating healthcare, beauty, and wellness.

“It will also expand operations to over 300 retail facilities in Nigeria, reaching more than 500,000 customers monthly and it will foster positive relationships with stakeholders and transform the beauty and healthcare value chain. This collaboration marks a new chapter in the narrative of healthcare and beauty retail in Africa. Both companies are committed to rolling out exciting initiatives and setting a benchmark for innovation in these sectors,” she said.

In his own remarks, Gregory Rockson, CEO and Co-founder of mPharma said the partnership will revolutionize beauty and healthcare retail in Nigeria.

He said, “The partnership merges the strength of two visionary organizations. It is deeply aligned with our mission to build an Africa in good health by delivering life-changing beauty and healthcare services. We are excited to fast track our transformative plans for Healthplus and Cassabella and to increase access to affordable quality products and services across Nigeria.”

