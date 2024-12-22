Who makes MTV Base Roundtable 2024 list?

MTV Base Roundtable, the highly anticipated annual entertainment show that gathers Nigeria’s most prominent media personalities, is back to dissect the music industry’s biggest stories, trends, and moments of 2024. This year’s edition will air on December 28, 2024, at 20:00 WAT on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322, GOtv Channel 72).

With its trademark mix of insightful commentary and fiery debates, the Roundtable is a cultural touchstone, offering music enthusiasts an engaging platform to reflect on the highs and lows of the year.

This year’s edition will feature three exciting segments: the Biggest Music Wins of the Year, the Most Controversial Celebrities of 2024, and the much-anticipated ranking of the Top 20 African Artists of the Year.

Ilooise ‘Ilo’ Omonhinmin, MTV Base Culture Squad member, will bring his charisma and sharp perspective to the table as host, and will be joined by a panel of seasoned media voices, including Do2dtun, DJ Six7even, Taymi B, N6, Ejino, and ICE, each bringing unique insights and perspectives to the discussion.

Busola Komolafe, senior channels manager, Paramount Africa, expressed her excitement about this year’s edition, saying, “The MTV Base Roundtable has always been a window into how the music industry grows and changes—highlighting everything from the biggest stars making waves on global charts to the controversies that got everyone talking. This year has been incredible, with unforgettable collaborations and moments that kept Afrobeats in the spotlight. Our amazing panel of media experts will break it all down, sharing their unique takes on the music, how it’s shared, and why it resonates with people worldwide. This year’s show will entertain, spark conversations, and, most importantly, celebrate what has been an unforgettable year for African music everywhere.”

The 2024 edition is set to offer an in-depth review of the year’s most defining moments, capturing everything from Tems’ ‘Born In The Wild’ debut album, to Rema’s ‘MARCH AM’ and ‘OZEBA’, Ayra Starr’s meteoric rise as a global sensation, and of course top controversial moments of the year, such as the explosive beef between Wizkid and Davido on X (formerly Twitter). Expect intense discussions and passionate debates as the panel explores what shaped greatness and influence in 2024.

